Kate Middleton wore items from two of her most 'trusted designers' at the 2023 Royal Ascot in a look that was all Queen Elizabeth II, according to an expert.

It was off to races in red for Kate Middleton at the 2023 Royal Ascot. The Princess of Wales’s fiery-hued ensemble had her taking style cues from the late Queen Elizabeth II, an expert says.

Kate Middleton wore Alexander McQueen to the Royal Ascot on June 23

Kate Middleton | Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The Princess of Wales returned to her 2011 wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, on June 23, 2023, when she attended the Royal Ascot. Kate wore a bright red v-neck dress from the British fashion house complete with voluminous sleeves.

Kate fully embraced the red hue by opting for coordinating accessories. She wore a bright red fascinator by one of the royal family’s go-to milliners, Philip Treacy. Kate completed the look with matching red pumps and the tiniest bit of gold and blue thanks to a pair of statement earrings.

Kate took after Queen Elizabeth by ‘wearing head-to-toe bold colors’ at Royal Ascot

“The Princess of Wales seems to be employing one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s sartorial tricks, wearing head-to-toe bold colors in order to be seen more easily,” Christine Ross, a royal fashion expert, said (via Newsweek).

“By wearing bright colors, even the furthest seats can say they caught a glimpse of the Princess of Wales,” Ross continued. “This was a powerful tool used by Queen Elizabeth II. And this shows that both women know the power of their fashion choices.”

The royal fashion expert also noted how Kate turned to two of her most “trusted designers” for her 2023 Royal Ascot look. “Alexander McQueen and Philip Treacy are both trusted designers for the princess,” Ross said. In fact, they’re responsible for “some of her most iconic and most regal looks.”

Kate’s June 23 Royal Ascot dress, she noted, “follows the lines of other classic styles we’ve seen, with the added interest of a voluminous long sleeve.”

Kate Middleton also channeled Queen Elizabeth with her 2023 BAFTAs outfit

The 2023 Royal Ascot didn’t mark the first time this year Kate’s taken style cues from the late queen. She seemed to do so at the 2023 BAFTA Awards in February 2023. Kate attended the London, England, ceremony having taken “a leaf out of the queen’s guidebook,” royal fashion expert Miranda Holder said at the time.

Kate sported a white one-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen and black opera gloves for the occasion. “The stark contrast of the black and white against the red carpet ensured that Kate was easily spotted,” Holder said.

Kate took “a leaf out of the queen’s guidebook,” she explained. “Her Majesty would always dress to be seen in a crowd out of courtesy to the public.”

Kate’s look also included some of her most well-known sartorial moves, repeating outfits and mixing high and low. Kate previously wore the same gown to the awards show in 2019.

Additionally, much like she did at the 2023 Royal Ascot, Kate accessorized with affordable jewelry, opting for $28 gold earrings.