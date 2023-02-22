Kate Middleton Took a Page Out of the Queen’s Playbook With Her Latest Style Choice, Fashion Expert Says

Kate Middleton appeared to take a page out of Queen Elizabeth’s playbook when it came to her fashion choice for the 2023 BAFTA Awards. Kate might not have channeled the queen’s style exactly, but she did lean on one of the queen’s fashion tricks.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton made a bold fashion choice for the 2023 BAFTA Awards

The Princess of Wales wore a gorgeous white gown to the BAFTAs paired with long black opera gloves. The elegant look was a standout at the event, with a fashion expert noting how Kate employed one of the queen’s tricks.

Celebrity and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder shared her thoughts on Kate’s award show outfit choice, telling The Mirror how it illustrates the way she can “take on whatever challenges [her new role] throws at her.”

“Kate’s striking red carpet look for the 2023 BAFTAs certainly created a style sensation,” Holder said, pointing out how her “dramatic monochrome” fashion choice “perfectly complemented William’s outfit and the pair looked like a true power couple.”

Holder noted, “Since gaining the title of Princess of Wales, Kate’s style has evolved into something more refined and confident, as she takes on this new role with gusto, looking every inch our future queen.”

The style expert called Kate’s outfit “more grown up, even more polished and poised” than past BAFTA fashion, “showing us that Kate can take on whatever challenges the role throws at her.”

Kate used one of the queen’s classic style tricks

Holder also shared that Kate’s bold choice took “a leaf out of the queen’s guidebook” as the queen was known for wearing bright eye-catching outfits.

“The stark contrast of the black and white against the red carpet ensured that Kate was easily spotted, the princess taking a leaf out of the queen’s guidebook, as her Majesty would always dress to be seen in a crowd, out of courtesy to the public,” the fashion expert said.

Holder continued, “This was Kate at her most confident and bold. The opera gloves were a daring choice and have divided opinions, but personally, I feel that they were a genius move.”

She added, “Evening gloves have featured on the runways at fashion week for the last couple of seasons, but have never really filtered down into the mainstream, rendering them a very fashion-forward and unusually avant-garde choice for Kate.”

Kate Middleton made smart choices with inexpensive accessories and a reworked dress for the event, expert says

Holder called Kate’s choice of inexpensive earrings a “stroke of genius,” noting that her accessories were “a sure sign of our future queen growing in confidence as she takes more risks with her style.”

The style expert also weighed in on how Kate restyled the Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2019 BAFTAs.

“Reworking the dress was another clever ploy — not only did it look stunning, it was a far more sustainable choice — appeasing the more eco-conscious amongst us and also keeping in touch with the cost of living crisis,” Holder explained.