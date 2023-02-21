Kate Middleton’s Surprising Gesture at BAFTAs Was a Sexy Move to ‘Reprimand’ Prince William, Body Language Expert Says

Kate Middleton caught royal fans’ attention when she touched Prince William’s butt when they walked the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. A body language expert breaks down how Kate might have been reprimanding William with the surprising gesture.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert points out moment Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘appeared to fall out of sync on BAFTAs red carpet

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the flirty moment, telling the Mirror how Kate may have been scolding William a bit with the gesture.

“This bum-tap gesture is part of a swift series of non-verbal signals between the couple, known as tie-signs,” she explained. “They were clearly more tactile than usual for this red carpet appearance and their very glamorous styling gave them the look of an A-list power couple.”

James continued, “Like all good A-listers, Kate seemed to be using tie-signs or non-verbal cues to help choreograph their movements but there was one small moment when they appeared to fall out of sync, possibly due to the fact that William seemed unable to keep his eyes off his stunning wife.”

Kate Middleton’s butt pat may have been a reprimand gesture, expert says

The expert looked closely at how the moment played out — and how William missed his wife’s cue.

“As they walk past the crowds, Kate seems to look back to acknowledge a complimentary comment with a smile,” James explained. “She then pushes her right hand out towards William’s in what looks like a cue to hold hands.”

The expert continued, “William mistakenly leans in to suggest he is expecting more of the flirty whispering they have been doing and raises his hand as his head gets closer, missing Kate’s offer.”

James added, “Kate then ‘rewards’ William with a pat on the bum. So this works as both a sexy ritual or appreciation and a small reprimand for missing her cue.”

Expert calls the ‘bum-pat’ move ‘complex’

James also discussed the “bum-pat” with Express, noting how it’s actually a “complex” gesture.

“This bum-pat or tap is a sweet hybrid gesture that is more complex than it seems,” she said. “Kate and William had obviously been in flirt mode, chatting, laughing and grinning together and using more eye contact than usual to make this appearance look a bit like a date.”

James continued, “The crowd had clearly been going wild for their glamorous look and as they sweep round a bend in the red carpet Kate seems to look back smiling to acknowledge an admiring comment.”

That’s when Kate extended the invitation. “She then holds her right hand up with the thumb held away from the fingers in what is a classic gesture of invitation for a hand-hold,” James explained.

William didn’t get the message, however. “But William either doesn’t pick up on this silent tie-sign or he doesn’t want to hold hands because he raises his left hand as he chats, rather than clasping hers,” the expert explained.

James noted, “Kate’s spontaneous response seems to be this cheeky and rather sexy-looking bum pat. It is clearly a flirt signal but it could also be a playful reprimand for the lack of hand-holding response.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.