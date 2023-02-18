Kate Middleton Is Guilty of Often Breaking 1 of Queen Elizabeth’s Rules

Kate Middleton is guilty of breaking one of Queen Elizabeth’s golden rules about food. The queen never revealed any of her favorite foods, which created an air of mystery, while Kate shares what she and her family enjoy eating.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Kate Middleton breaks the rule Queen Elizabeth had about food

In 2019, Gordon Rayner, former royal correspondent for The Telegraph, explained the reason why the queen didn’t reveal her favorite foods. Rayner told Express, “As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favorite meal she would never get served anything else.'”

Kate has broken the queen’s rule many times, freely sharing many of her food favorites.

In 2019, while speaking to pupils at Lavender Primary School, Kate revealed one of her daughter Princess Charlotte’s favorite foods.

“Charlotte loves olives,” she told the children. Kate also said her children cook with her and, among other things, their favorite dish is “cheesy pasta.”

Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, shared more details of Kate’s visit afterward. “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day,” he explained (via DailyMail).

Kleiner-Mann continued, “One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in, and they make salads and stuff. Food is important to her and she understands the links between mental health and physical exercise.”

Kate has an interesting favorite pizza topping

In 2018, Kate visited Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she spoke to a four-year-old waiting for a heart transplant. In response to the child saying he liked olives, Kate said, “I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well.”

In 2019, Kate made pizza with children and they discussed toppings. “Has anyone ever put bacon on a pizza? Bacon’s great,” she said. “Do you not think that sounds good? I quite like that actually … It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy.”

Kate also spoke about her love for curry and other spicy foods when she and Prince William were in Scotland for an engagement. She was asked if she makes curry at home and she said, “Yes, I love it.”

William added, “She likes a bit of spice. I’m not too good with spice.”

She even tried a unique dish while in the Bahamas with William. “I’m a little bit more adventurous than William is,” Kate said.

Queen Elizabeth was a chocoholic, former royal chef revealed

Although the queen didn’t speak about her favorite foods, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that the queen was a chocoholic.

“The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone — sometimes this means it follows her to Windsor Castle for the weekend,” he explained.

McGrady noted, “I remember as a young chef traveling from Paddington to Windsor one Friday morning with a half-eaten chocolate biscuit cake packed neatly and tightly in a biscuit tin, and wrapped in Clingfilm, perched on my knee with the fear of God in me that I would lose or drop the thing! It was her favorite.”

He added, “And when Prince William first tried it, he loved it and then requested it as his groom’s cake.”