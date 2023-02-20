Prince William and Kate Middleton Had ‘Most Loved-Up Appearance Together’ at BAFTA Awards, Body Language Expert Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language showed signals of love during the BAFTA Awards, including some flirty gestures. An expert analyzed the couple’s eye contact, gestures, and expressions at the event which demonstrated how in tune they are with one another.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton’s BAFTA Awards body language

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of William and Kate on the BAFTAs red carpet, telling FEMAIL how the two had “their most loved-up appearance.”

Of course, Kate was seen giving William’s bum a flirty touch, but there were other expressions and gestures that showed the couple’s love for one another.

James pointed out six signals she witnessed besides the obvious PDA moment. She said these body language signals “made this look like their most loved-up appearance together to date.”

Expert explains possible reason Kate touched William’s butt on the red carpet

On the matter of Kate patting William’s backside, James explained what might have happened.

“This is one of the most tactile moments between the couple but it is more complex than it seems,” the body language expert said.

She continued, “Kate appeared to reach her right hand out to William in a demand for a hand clasp, which in itself is unusual for this royal couple at such a dazzling event.”

William, however, seemed to have missed Kate’s gesture. “William was leaning in to chat to her though and appears to have missed the hint,” James noted. “Kate’s response of the bum-pat is a flirtatious ritual then but combined with a rather cheeky, sexy reprimand after he missed her cue.”

Body language expert looks at William and Kate’s other signals

James also pointed out how Kate tilted her head in a flirty way with her husband. “Kate will always smile at her husband but here she adds a head-tilt, which is a subtle flirt signal aimed solely at him,” she explained.

The expert added, “The pair also strode up the red carpet like A-list celebrities and Kate used some ‘reaching’ rituals to signal a desire to hold hands or be even more tactile.”

William displayed a “cocked thumb” as the couple walked together, which James called a “very strong male signal of happiness and pleasure.”

James also touched on the eye contact that was on display. “Once they met eyes and looked back at their hosts William performed a hand rub to suggest approval and liking for what he saw,” she said.

She pointed out “their pinging eye contact” at the event as well. “Their eyes tended to meet more frequently than usual for a public event where they tend to use a strictly sociable gaze,” she said.

The expert added, “But even when they chatted to their hosts the pinging eye gazing at each other’s faces suggested they really couldn’t take their eyes off each other.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.