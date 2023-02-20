Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Affection at the BAFTA Awards Through ‘Touch Rituals,’ Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the 2023 BAFTA Awards. During the British Academy for Film and Television Arts awards ceremony, the couple seemed very much in love and in sync. A body language expert says the duo engaged in “touch rituals,” which they use to show affection. Here’s what the expert had to say about the interaction between the royal family members.

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a ‘flirty’ and ‘tactile’ display

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate and William appeared to be in tune with each other during the event. Body language expert Judi James says the couple displayed gestures that were “flirty” and “tactile.”

“This is such a flirty, tactile display from William and Kate, with Kate looking like a Hollywood goddess on the red carpet and William using body language that could almost suggest he was on his first date,” Judi tells Express. “The couple’s eye contact looks more frequent and intense than usual, suggesting they are using it to communicate emotionally and to help share what looks like high levels of pleasure and excitement at the glamourous event.”

James says it’s clear Prince William was happy to be with Kate. She says the Prince of Wales had a “very toothy smile with some suppressions at the corner of the mouth.” According to her, this demonstrates how “delighted” he was to be at this event with his wife.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showed affection at the BAFTA Awards through ‘touch rituals’

James says Kate and William touch to show affection, but they also engage in what she calls “touch rituals.” They’re almost touching and show a desire to get closer.

“When the couple isn’t actually touching, they are performing some truncated touch rituals, with arms outstretched to suggest a desire to be even more tactile,” James tells Express. “William is sporting a ‘cocked thumb,’ a classic male body language signal suggesting intense pleasure.”

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are similar when it comes to showing affection

James says Meghan Markle and Kate exhibit similar behaviors when they attend an event with their spouses. According to her, Meghan and Kate use touch and smiles to send messages to their husbands. James says Harry tends to interact more while William is “laid back” and reserved.

“They both use signals of touch and grinning to check their husbands’ enjoyment and to encourage them to share the fun, but it’s William who looks the more laid back, while Harry seems keen to mirror Meghan and produce signals of a more youthful sense of fun here,” says James during a separate Express interview.

“Meghan’s hand on Harry’s leg is a gesture of affection, and although they look generally more excited in each other’s company Kate did use an even more intense PDA on William in Boston,” she adds. “This was placing her hand on his thigh as they watched the sport, and he did reciprocate by covering her hand with his own.”

