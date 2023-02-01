Kate Middleton and Prince William Make ‘Small Gestures’ to ‘Check in on Each Other’ Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a busy schedule ahead of them. They have been attending royal engagements and working on their initiatives. A body language expert analyzed their movements during a recent event. Here’s what the expert noticed about the way the Prince and Princess of Wales “check in” with each other.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have learned how to navigate public events with grace

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Although William sometimes appears uneasy, body language expert Darren Stanton says both Kate and William have grown into their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales. They’re comfortable with the public and make an effort to ensure others are at ease in their presence. Kate has mastered navigating public engagements.

“Kate and William both seem extremely comfortable interacting with members of the public and other dignitaries,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “Sometimes when people change their posture to become less animated, it signifies to me as a body language expert that they have had a sudden shift or change in their emotion to a degree. With Kate, her baseline behavior is completely consistent and congruent with a degree of animation, which signifies that she is speaking from the heart.”

Kate and William make ‘small gestures’ to ‘check in on each other’

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Stanton points out how Kate and William go out of their way to make sure everything is OK with the other person. They keep tabs on each other, and use looks or touch to “check in.”

“The couple are also confident in each other’s company and every now and then, they will give each other small gestures in the form of a look or touch,” says Stanton. “This is just a way of reconnecting with each other, as well as everybody else at certain times. Every couple that has been together for a significant amount of years have that look, which is almost telepathic. With William and Kate, they often use the look to reassure and check in on each other.”

Judi James says Kate and William have a strong bond

Last year, Kate and William attended events together to promote the Earthshot Prize. Body language expert Judi James says it’s clear from their interactions they’re “a couple in love” and they have a strong bond.

“William and Kate showed first and foremost that they are a couple in love via key telltale signs,” James tells The Sun. “Their subliminal mirroring rituals–in step and visually in tune, this type of body language matching and mimicry is a subtle but powerful signal of a strongly-bonded couple.”

James adds that Kate and William appear to be in sync even if they’re not connecting physically by holding hands or touching. Although the couple does engage in reassuring touch, their connection remains visible even in the absence of a physical display.

“As Kate and William step off the plane and descend the steps, their poses and movements are twinned and synchronized,” says James. “There’s no need for touches like hand-holding or hugging to either communicate or over-sell their love because their visual symmetry does it for them.”

