‘General Hospital’: 4 Dream Couples We’d Totally Like to See

General Hospital is famous for creating iconic super couples. From Luke and Laura Spencer (Tony Geary and Genie Francis) to Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), these duos captured the audience’s hearts. As for who the next great love story will be. Well, it could be one of these dream couples.

General Hospital stars Tanisha Harper and Maurice Benard I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Sasha Gilmore and Harrison Chase would make a cute couple on ‘General Hospital’

When it comes to young love, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and Harrison Chase (Swickard) have experienced heartache. Last year, Sasha became a widow when her husband Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) died after being attacked by the hook killer. Meanwhile, Chase’s relationship with Brook Lynn Quartermain (Amanda Setton) is on the rocks.

Sasha and Chase are friends and have been leaning on each other during their difficult times. The writers seem to be hinting at a romance between the two. General Hospital fans are supporting Sasha and Chase as a couple on Reddit.

Sasha needs help prepping Rice Plaza for the holidays and Chase needs some advice. Can they kill two birds with one stone?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 pic.twitter.com/t7biJmJNOR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 1, 2022

“Call me crazy, but I’d like to eventually see Chase and Sasha as a couple. They seemed to have chemistry back when they pretended to be cheating on Michael and Willow, and honestly, after the past few years poor Sasha has had, she needs a happy, romantic storyline,” one viewer wrote.

“Sasha being really happy. With a cute baby would be nice. And Chase. I’d take that too,” another commenter replied.

Sonny Corinthos and Jordan Ashford prove opposites attract

In recent years, Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) love life has revolved around Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). But if the writers ever break him from the two women, they should go with someone unexpected for his next love interest. Someone like Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper).

In their scenes together, Benard and Harper have remarkable chemistry. It would be interesting to see their characters become a couple. Since Jordan and Sonny are opposites, they’d create some much-needed drama. Jordan will be born with her job as police commissioner and her relationship with mob boss Sonny.

‘General Hospital’ teased a romance between Robert Scorpio and Diane Miller

Robert loves strong and feisty women,, as evidenced by his past with Holly and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). But he might meet his match in Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy). General Hospital teased a romance between Robert and Diane during the fall of 2022. However, Holly’s return put an end to the budding romance.

But with Holly gone again, it’s time the writers reexamine Robert and Diane’s relationship. Robert will have a tough job in wooing the lawyer, who can’t resist his charm. The two will provide plenty of comic relief with their stubbornness and bickering. Aslo, if Holly should ever return, she’ll face competition from Diane.

A Holly and Diane feud would definitely shake up Port Charles.

Drew Cain offers Portia Robinson support

Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) relationship with Carly is a bust. General Hospital turned him into a wimp by having him be Carly’s cheerleader. To save Drew’s character, he needs a new woman, and he might find her in Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr).

Portia is beyond excited to start her new life with Curtis. Is she ready to embrace his friend circle as well?

Tune into an all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @brookkerr pic.twitter.com/hrpwMClHyj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 2, 2022

Portia’s engagement to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will blow up once the truth about Trina Robinson’s paternity (Tabyana Ali) is revealed. Although everyone will be upset with Portia, Drew will offer support, much like he did with Carly. Drew is a family friend and tries to help Portia and Curtis.

However, he may cause trouble when he begins falling for Portia. Drew and Portia’s budding romance will create tension in Drew and Curtis’ friendship. It’ll also set in motion a potential feud between Carly and Portia.