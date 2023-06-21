Prince Louis may be 'growing up quickly,' but a body language expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest was still full of 'enthusiasm' at 2023's Trooping the Colour.

Prince Louis was still being, well, Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour on June 17. Not unlike 2022’s festivities, the young royal stole the show with playful antics. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton were “in no hurry” for their youngest child to tone it down, according to a body language expert.

William and Kate ‘indulged’ Prince Louis’s ‘playful side’ at Trooping the Colour

2023’s Trooping the Colour may have been King Charles III’s first as sovereign but some things were the same. Case in point: Louis. Analyzing the 5-year-old’s demeanor, body language expert Judi James told Express Louis might be getting older, but he’s still as playful as ever.

“In an identical suit and tie to his big brother George, Louis is clearly growing up quickly,” she said. “But it was also clear that Kate and William are in no hurry to curb his enthusiasm and playfulness.”

The Princess of Wales took part in the carriage procession with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales rode on horseback before reuniting with his wife and children on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

While Louis’s “spontaneous “gestures” appeared to be more subdued thanks to his older siblings, James noted William and Kate weren’t entirely against them.

“His spontaneous gestures of fun do seem to be slightly more subtle, with Charlotte on hand to tell him to sit up in the carriage,” the expert said. “In addition, Prince George appears to keep a brotherly eye on him.”

“But Louis’s playful side is still clearly being indulged and even encouraged by Kate and William,” she explained. That way, it will “ensure he never sees royal events as too much of a bore or a chore.”

Louis had ‘playful’ moments during the Trooping the Colour carriage procession

In his second year participating in the Trooping the Colour carriage procession that sees royals parading through the streets of the London, England, with the British military, Louis wasn’t without some lighter moments.

Sure, he sat between George and Charlotte as the three kids joined Kate and Queen Camilla in a carriage. But Louis also got cheeky.

“He strode out first when he and his siblings walked from their carriage on the parade ground,” James told Mirror.

Then, during the carriage procession, “he was happily playing invisible drums to mime the noise coming from the band.” This action, the body language expert noted, “got a beam from Kate.”

Prince Louis got a smile from Kate Middleton as ‘reward’ for his enthusiasm at Trooping the Colour

Next came the royal family’s Trooping the Colour balcony appearance. Similar to 2022, when Louis asked the late Queen Elizabeth II about the Red Arrows, the 2023 festivities had the 5-year-old eagerly wanting the flyover to begin.

“On the balcony, he turned to chat to his parents,” James said. “But his enthusiasm for the Red Arrows was obvious from his impatience signal as he waited for them to arrive, rolling his hands into fists and punching them together.”

Throughout the balcony appearance, the Prince and Princess of Wales were, per James, “working as a team to offer encouragement and reward gestures and rituals to their three children.”

Louis, she noted, “turned to his mother in excitement during the flypast,” resulting in “the reward of a beaming smile from her and an affectionate approval gesture as she stroked his hair.”

Ultimately, through William and Kate’s encouragement at Trooping the Colour, Louis “is still enjoying his royal events and getting excited by everything going on around him.”

