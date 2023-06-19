Princess Charlotte walked by King Charles III on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17 and got an apology from her grandfather, according to an expert.

Another big royal family event, another Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. June 17’s Trooping the Colour had members of the British royal family joining King Charles III on the balcony. Similar to years past, chats were had and this time the king made a brief comment to his granddaughter Princess Charlotte. Ahead, what King Charles said to Charlotte on the balcony, according to a lip reader.

King Charles stood on the balcony with Princess Charlotte and 12 other royals for Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The sovereign’s annual birthday parade, officially called Trooping the Colour, on June 17 saw King Charles and other royals head for the palace balcony. There they waved to crowds gathered in The Mall in London, England, for the festivities and watched a Royal Air Force flyover.

But who stood on the balcony with King Charles at Trooping the Colour? The short answer: mostly immediate family.

As for the long answer, here’s everyone who stood on the balcony with King Charles. The 74-year-old was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla. Also there was Prince William, the king’s oldest son and heir, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Other royals on the balcony were two of King Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as well as their respective partners Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Rounding out the royals on the balcony at Trooping the Colour were the Duke of Kent as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. As for the royals who weren’t there, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle did not stand on the balcony. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children were also absent after making a Trooping the Colour balcony appearance in 2022.

King Charles apologized to Princess Charlotte during for accidentally hitting her on the head, a lip reader says

The king’s first Trooping the Colour balcony moment wasn’t without a minor snag. As royals filed past him to stand on the balcony, King Charles’ arm inadvertently hit Charlotte on the head.

Cameras captured the king saying something to Charlotte with a lip-reading expert offering their own analysis to the Mirror.

So what did King Charles say to Charlotte as she walked past him and accidentally got hit on the head? The king, per a lip reader, apologized: “Oh, sorry. I didn’t see you there,” he appeared to tell Charlotte.

The royal family looked ‘less formal’ on the balcony at Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh | Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Although Trooping the Colour marked a big milestone for King Charles’ reign — his first-ever birthday parade as sovereign — it was also, as James noted, relatively laidback. The reason? Having fewer people take part in the traditional balcony appearance.

“With this slimmed-down monarchy, there was more of a less formal, family feel to the balcony group,” James told Mirror. “Camilla was chatting to Charles as they walked out. And Charlotte had to squeeze out behind her grandfather, followed by an equally squeezing-through Kate.”

Meanwhile, Edward and Sophie “chatted to Charles and Camilla.” At one point, Sophie made her “husband laugh as she mimed how close two of the planes had flown.” King Charles also “chatted frequently to William, with the pair showing signs of a new, more easy-going bonding.”

