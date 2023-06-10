Prince William’s Decision to Stay in a Bed and Breakfast Said a Lot About the ‘Future King,’ According to a Royal Expert

A royal family favorite hotel was a no-go for Prince William and Kate Middleton when they visited their namesake country ahead of the coronation. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly chose to stay at a bed and breakfast. Which, according to a royal expert, was a “great decision.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed at a bed and breakfast in Wales before King Charles’ coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to their namesake country shortly before King Charles III’s official crowning. Rather than booking accommodations somewhere with royal family ties, however, they opted to stay locally.

William and Kate reportedly stayed at a bed and breakfast for two days during two days of public appearances. Activities on their agenda included ordering pizza for locals and abseiling with mountain rescue workers, among others.

The trip marked one of multiple visits William and Kate have made since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The local stay in Wales demonstrated William’s a ‘forward-thinking and progressive future king’

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Matthew Horwood – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the couple’s bed and breakfast visit hinted at the future. Particularly when the time comes for William to ascend the throne. (He’s currently first in the royal family’s line of succession.)

“This is a really great decision by Prince William to support the local economy and is exactly what a forward-thinking and progressive future king should do,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

“Gestures like this show that William and Catherine plan to do things differently to keep the monarchy in tune with modern society,” she continued. “And, vitally, keeps William in touch with ordinary people who are struggling with everyday problems.”

Since the May 6 coronation, in which William recited a loyalty pledge to his father, he’s reportedly thought about his own crowning. Particularly, the traditional Homage of Peers turned People’s Homage.

Previously, upon receiving the title, William opted not to participate in a traditional investiture as his father did before him.

William and Kate ‘feel very at home’ in Wales

Wales is, according to Bond, a home away from home for William and Kate. Not only do they “enjoy” visiting Wales but the expert “thinks it does have lots of fond memories for them.”

“They feel very at home there amongst the Welsh people and in Wales itself after they spent time living in Anglesey after their wedding,” she added.

William and Kate lived in Anglesey, an island off Wales’ northwest coast, from 2011 to 2013. There they rented a four-bedroom farmhouse located on Bodorgan Home Farm.

During that time, William served as a search and rescue pilot for the Royal Air Force Valley. The pair also became parents during their stay with the arrival of their now-9-year-old son, Prince George, in July 2013.

Bond concluded: “I don’t think it’s any penance for them to go. But it does show they haven’t just accepted these titles without taking on the responsibilities of being who they are now.”