Lip Readers Reveal What Kate Middleton Said to Prince William Before Giving Him That Cheeky Love Tap

Was Kate Middleton scolding Prince William during their red carpet walk at the BAFTAs, leading to her cheeky love tap on William’s behind? According to one lip reader, it looked that way, but another expert has a different take on the conversation leading up to that moment.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lip reader reveals what Kate Middleton said to Prince William before patting him on the butt

Kate’s love tap was captured in a video Vogue magazine posted on their Instagram account. The two walked and talked together then Kate reached out to gently pat her husband’s butt.

A lip reader shared their analysis of the moment with the Mirror, explaining how the gesture might not have been PDA.

William and Kate walked side by side then something made her turn her head to see what was happening behind her. She turned back and said something to her husband. Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman shared the details of the exchange, telling the Mirror that Kate appeared to say to William, “How did you miss that?”

William replied, “What?” According to Freeman, Kate said, “Stop ignoring” — but the rest of her sentence wasn’t decipherable.

Prince William asked, “Ignoring who?” then Kate gave him the cheeky tap.

Another expert believes Kate recreated something she saw

Another lip reader believes that Kate’s love tap was something she’d seen in the crowd and then recreated.

Lip reader Sophia Martell told FEMAIL that Kate looked over her shoulder and smiled, then said to William, “That man — he tapped her on the bottom.”

William leaned closer and asked, “Did he?”

Then Kate tapped him on the behind and said, “That was so funny,” according to Martell.

Expert analyzes Kate Middleton and Prince William’s body language on the BAFTAs red carpet

Body language expert Judi James said that Kate’s surprising gesture could have been a move to “reprimand” William. She told Express Kate’s move was actually a “complex” gesture.

“This bum-pat or tap is a sweet hybrid gesture that is more complex than it seems,” James said. “Kate and William had obviously been in flirt mode, chatting, laughing and grinning together and using more eye contact than usual to make this appearance look a bit like a date.”

The body language expert continued, “The crowd had clearly been going wild for their glamorous look and as they sweep round a bend in the red carpet Kate seems to look back smiling to acknowledge an admiring comment.”

Kate seemed to extend her hand to her husband but he didn’t get the message. “She then holds her right hand up with the thumb held away from the fingers in what is a classic gesture of invitation for a hand-hold,” James explained.

She continued, “But William either doesn’t pick up on this silent tie-sign or he doesn’t want to hold hands because he raises his left hand as he chats, rather than clasping hers.”

James added, “Kate’s spontaneous response seems to be this cheeky and rather sexy-looking bum pat. It is clearly a flirt signal but it could also be a playful reprimand for the lack of hand-holding response.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.