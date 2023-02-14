10 of Hallmark’s Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Movies to Stream This Feb. 14

In the mood for a little romance this Valentine’s Day? There’s nothing better than a Hallmark movie. Most of the network’s rom-coms make perfect Feb. 14 viewing. But if you really want to get in the spirit of the day, check out one of these romantic Valentine’s Day movies from Hallmark, which all have a connection to the holiday.

‘The Lost Valentine’

Golden girl Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt co-starred in The Lost Valentine, a 2011 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that aired on CBS. White plays Caroline, whose husband Neil went MIA during World War II. Every year on Valentine’s Day, she returns to the train station where she last saw him to mark her loss. Hewitt plays the TV journalist who learns about Caroline’s story and sets out to discover what happened to Neil.

The Lost Valentine is streaming for free on Pluto.

‘A Valentine’s Match’

Fan-favorite Hallmark actors Luke Macfarlane and Bethan Joy Lenz co-star in A Valentine’s Match. In this 2020 movie, a fired reality TV host named Natalie (Lenz) returns to her hometown to help her mom with the annual Valentine’s Day festival. Even though Natalie is engaged, she finds herself reconnecting with Zach (Macfarlane), the guy who broke her heart a decade earlier.

A Valentine’s Match is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

‘Love, Romance, and Chocolate’

Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert in ‘Love, Romance, and Chocolate’ | ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Marianne Grimont

Emma (Lacey Chabert) and her boyfriend have big plans to take a romantic trip to Belgium for Valentine’s Day. After he dumps her just before the holiday, a heartbroken Emma decides to take a risk and make the trip herself. Once she arrives in Europe, she meets chocolatier Luc Simon (Will Kemp), who is participating in a contest to make chocolates for the upcoming royal wedding. Luc and Emma team up, and a romance develops. But as the Valentine’s Day Royal Ball approaches, a new development threatens the pair’s budding relationship.

Love, Romance, and Chocolate is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

‘My Secret Valentine’

Chabert also stars in Hallmark’s My Secret Valentine. She plays Chloe, who is upset to learn that her dad is considering selling the family winery after the annual Valentine’s Festival. A stressed-out Chloe ends up bonding with Seth Anderson (Andrew Walker), not realizing that he’s also the house rental guest who’s been leaving her anonymous messages – and the guy who might buy her family’s business.

My Secret Valentine is available to purchase on Prime Video. It also airs Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Very, Very Valentine’

In Very, Very Valentine, The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar plays a flower shop employee named Helen. Cameron Mathison plays Helen’s best friend Henry, who works at the local botanical garden. At a masquerade gala, Helen falls for a mysterious man. Is he the love of her life, or is Helen meant to be with her old friend?

Very, Very Valentine is available to purchase on Prime Video.

‘Matching Hearts’

Professional matchmaker Julia Palmer (Taylor Cole) is on a mission to convince the new-in-town (and very single) Daniel (Ryan Paevey) to sign up for her company’s services. She eventually succeeds in landing the high-profile Daniel as a client, but things get complicated when she realizes she’s developing feelings for him. When Daniel attends the matchmaking service’s annual Valentine’s Day party with a matched date, Julia struggles with her feelings, especially now that she’s taken the compatibility test and knows that she and Daniel are a 100% match.

Matching Hearts is available to purchase on Prime Video. It also airs Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart’

Want a dash of mystery with your Valentine’s Day romance? In this entry in Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie series, the employees of the Dead Letter Office investigate a lost valentine and a damaged letter, the contents of which could bring down a public figure. Meanwhile, Oliver (Eric Mabius), Shane (Kristin Booth), Norman (Geoff Gustafson), and Rita (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) are all dealing with personal challenges following Valentine’s Day.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

‘The Secret Ingredient’

A small-town baker named Kelly (Erin Cahill) is thrilled when she gets the chance to participate in a nationally televised Valentine’s Day Bake-Off with a $100,000 prize. What she doesn’t realize is that one of the other contestants is Andrew (Brendan Penny), her ex who broke off their engagement five years ago so that he could attend culinary school in Paris.

The Secret Ingredient is available to purchase on Prime Video. It also airs Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘The Story of Us’

Jamie Vaughn (Maggie Lawson), a bookstore owner is devastated when she learns her store, True Love Books and Cafe, along with several other small businesses, may have to close due to a forced buyout. Even worse is that Jamie’s ex Sawyer O’Dell (Sam Page) is behind the scheme. With Valentine’s Day approaching, Jamie comes up with a unique plan to honor her store’s past while also struggling to sort out her feelings for Sawyer.

The Story of Us airs Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Valentine’s Again’

Karen Hassan and Nicky Whelan in ‘Valentine’s Again’ | 2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Yana Blajeva

In this Groundhog Day-eque Hallmark movie, a woman named Kat (Nicky Whelan) is on her way home from a bad Valentine’s Day date when she bumps into a mysterious stranger. The stranger tells her that she already spoke to the love of her life earlier that day. The next day, Kat wakes up to discover it’s again Feb. 14. She realizes she’ll have to keep repeating the day until she connects with her soul mate. Greg Vaughn co-stars.

Valentine’s Again is streaming for free on Pluto and Tubi​​.

