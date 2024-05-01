Rosie Perez honored Jeff Bridges in front of a large audience, who couldn't help but notice how amazing she looks at nearly 60 years old.

The 49th Chaplin Award Gala saw dozens of stars take to the red carpet to honor Jeff Bridges. The annual fundraiser benefits the Lincoln Center’s nonprofit sector, which supports student programs, film festivals, and movie series. Bridges received the iconic Chaplin Award as his former co-stars Chris Pine, Cynthia Erivo, Sharon Stone, Chris Pine, and Rosie Perez applauded him. Many supporters couldn’t help but notice the latter actor. Perez turns 60 this year and still looks amazing.

Chris Pine, Rosie Perez, Jeff Bridges, Sharon Stone, and Blythe Danner at the 49th Chaplin Award | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosie Perez was one of several presenters who spoke about Bridges before the large audience. Bridges’ career includes legendary roles in The Big Lebowski, Hell of High Water, Bad Times at the El Royale, True Grit, and Crazy Heart. Perez, his Fearless co-star, credited Bridges with getting her cast in the 1993 drama despite the studio having a problem with their onscreen “interracial relationship.”

Rosie Perez speaks at the 49th Chaplin Award honoring Jeff Bridges | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

During Perez’s Chaplin Award gala speech, she elaborated, “I was extremely surprised to get a callback — surprised because I also knew the studio didn’t want me for the role. Then they said for round two that they wanted me to meet with Jeff Bridges … So we read together, and afterward, I knew three things: that I was right for the part, that he would be there for me, and that he would take care of me.”

Perez explained how she nailed the callback, reports IndieWire. But the studio “had a problem with an interracial relationship between me and Jeff.” The Handbook for an Unpredictable Life author continued, “I went in there knowing that [director] Peter Weir wanted me … Jeff wanted me to play the part. Well, you never hear that. You never hear an actor of his caliber going to bat for someone who still is fairly kind of new and regulated only to certain types of parts. He just gave me so much confidence. I went in again, and they offered me the part.”

Rosie Perez at NYC’s Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024 | Marleen Moise/WireImage

Before her Fearless casting, Perez had begun to blaze her own trail in Hollywood. The Brooklyn native appeared in Spike Lee’s 1988 comedy-drama Do the Right Thing and 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump. She had choreographed music videos for Diana Ross, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, and Bobby Brown. However, Fearless landed Perez a historic Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Rosie Perez and her dad at the 1994 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

After that Academy Award nomination, Perez became a household name. She co-starred alongside Javier Bardem (Perdita Durango), John Leguizamo (King of the Jungle), Drew Barrymore (Riding in Cars with Boys), and Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express). From 2020–22, Perez starred alongside Kaley Cuoco in the hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

Rosie Perez and Susan Sarandon walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike outside Warner Bros. Discovery Headquarters on August 18, 2023 in New York City | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images; Lev Radin/VIEWpress

Now, at nearly 60 years old, Perez has become more selective regarding her acting roles. In addition to her entertainment career, she is an activist for Puerto Rican rights and serves as the chair of the artistic board for Urban Arts Partnership. The New York-based nonprofit provides educational programs rooted in the arts and technology for underrepresented students. Perez still makes time for projects she believes in. The 59-year-old is set to star in Before, an upcoming Apple TV+ drama miniseries, alongside Billy Crystal and Judith Light.