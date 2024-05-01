Actor Rosie Perez Turns 60 This Year and Still Looks BEAUTIFUL
The 49th Chaplin Award Gala saw dozens of stars take to the red carpet to honor Jeff Bridges. The annual fundraiser benefits the Lincoln Center’s nonprofit sector, which supports student programs, film festivals, and movie series. Bridges received the iconic Chaplin Award as his former co-stars Chris Pine, Cynthia Erivo, Sharon Stone, Chris Pine, and Rosie Perez applauded him. Many supporters couldn’t help but notice the latter actor. Perez turns 60 this year and still looks amazing.
Rosie Perez was one of several presenters who spoke about Bridges before the large audience. Bridges’ career includes legendary roles in The Big Lebowski, Hell of High Water, Bad Times at the El Royale, True Grit, and Crazy Heart. Perez, his Fearless co-star, credited Bridges with getting her cast in the 1993 drama despite the studio having a problem with their onscreen “interracial relationship.”
During Perez’s Chaplin Award gala speech, she elaborated, “I was extremely surprised to get a callback — surprised because I also knew the studio didn’t want me for the role. Then they said for round two that they wanted me to meet with Jeff Bridges … So we read together, and afterward, I knew three things: that I was right for the part, that he would be there for me, and that he would take care of me.”
Perez explained how she nailed the callback, reports IndieWire. But the studio “had a problem with an interracial relationship between me and Jeff.” The Handbook for an Unpredictable Life author continued, “I went in there knowing that [director] Peter Weir wanted me … Jeff wanted me to play the part. Well, you never hear that. You never hear an actor of his caliber going to bat for someone who still is fairly kind of new and regulated only to certain types of parts. He just gave me so much confidence. I went in again, and they offered me the part.”
Before her Fearless casting, Perez had begun to blaze her own trail in Hollywood. The Brooklyn native appeared in Spike Lee’s 1988 comedy-drama Do the Right Thing and 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump. She had choreographed music videos for Diana Ross, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, and Bobby Brown. However, Fearless landed Perez a historic Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
After that Academy Award nomination, Perez became a household name. She co-starred alongside Javier Bardem (Perdita Durango), John Leguizamo (King of the Jungle), Drew Barrymore (Riding in Cars with Boys), and Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express). From 2020–22, Perez starred alongside Kaley Cuoco in the hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.
Now, at nearly 60 years old, Perez has become more selective regarding her acting roles. In addition to her entertainment career, she is an activist for Puerto Rican rights and serves as the chair of the artistic board for Urban Arts Partnership. The New York-based nonprofit provides educational programs rooted in the arts and technology for underrepresented students. Perez still makes time for projects she believes in. The 59-year-old is set to star in Before, an upcoming Apple TV+ drama miniseries, alongside Billy Crystal and Judith Light.