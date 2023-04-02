10 of the Most Annoying Beatles Songs

Despite how much you like The Beatles, you can’t deny they have some annoying songs in their catalog. Everyone has their least-favorite tunes, but it doesn’t mean you love them less. The Fab Four are still one of the most influential rock ‘n’ roll bands in music, but even they made some tunes that grate on one’s nerves.

10. ‘Love Me Do’

We understand that “Love Me Do” is known for being The Beatles’ first charting song. However, there’s just something about it that gets on our nerves. It’s possibly the harmonica and the repetitive lyrics. The song doesn’t have much substance, but it has a catchy melody, which is likely the only thing that helped it get on the charts. It was a reasonable effort from the band, but we’d rather listen to other songs in The Beatles’ catalog.

9. ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

“I Saw Her Standing There” has the same problem as “Love Me Do.” It just lacks intrigue. The lyrics are basic, and the background guitar riff is annoying. It’s a good old-fashioned rock tune, but we’d rather “I Want to Hold Your Hand” or “All My Loving” instead.

8. ‘Yellow Submarine’

“Yellow Submarine” is usually on people’s lists of most-hated Beatles songs. Over the years, it gained a reputation as a children’s song. It’s played at every children’s party, and someone always tries to sing it at a karaoke bar just to be funny and poke fun at it. Everyone knows “Yellow Submarine,” but does anyone actually like it?

7. ‘Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!’

We know that the purpose of the fairground sounds in “Being for the benefit of Mr. Kite!” is to surround the listener in the song’s story. However, they are annoying, to say the least. They’re chaotic and swirl together. They make one feel as if they’ve been on the rotor ride too long and are about to puke. Whatever show is playing in the tent, you can count us out.

6. ‘I’m a Loser’

“I’m a Loser” is annoying because of its subject matter. The speaker is a little whiny, and no one likes self-deprecation. The way John Lennon sings, “I’m a loser,” is just maddening. The music doesn’t make up for the irritating story, either. Overall, this song should be left and forgotten.

5. ‘Help!’

John was talking about his real-life struggles in “Help!” but that doesn’t mean the song isn’t irksome. The melody and the repetitiveness of “help!” grates on one’s nerves. We liked when John talked about his life in songs like “In My Life” instead. Like “I’m a Loser,” it comes across as whiny.

4. ‘Drive My Car’

Something about “Drive My Car” makes it one of the most annoying Beatles songs. It could very well be the “beep-beep, beep-beep, yeah.” That’s always irritating. The rest of the song isn’t that great, either. The lyrics tell a story, but there isn’t much point in it.

3. ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

John liked to write some of the dreariest and miserable Beatles songs. “I’m Only Sleeping” is at the top of that list, making it irksome as well. There doesn’t seem to be much point in the song. It has some of The Beatles’ first backward loops, but even they are annoying and pointless.

2. ‘Good Morning Good Morning’

The rooster at the beginning follows the “morning” theme, but it’s annoying. So is the brass section immediately after and repeating “good morning.” This song feels like filler and is, therefore, pointless. It’s a song you want to wake someone up with just to be annoying.

1. ‘Hey Jude’

“Hey Jude” is mostly annoying because of how overplayed it is. Every Beatles playlist has the tune, but again, who really likes it? The lyrics are lovely, but their greatness has been washed away with how many times it has been played. The ending chant also gets irksome very quickly. It’s one of those songs we switch off toward the end.

There could be many annoying Beatles songs, depending on the fan. However, this list touches on some of the most hated tunes in the Fab Four’s catalog. If you love a band, no matter how much, you’re entitled to have your opinions about their songs. It’s not treason.