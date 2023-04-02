It’s hard to imagine the most pointless Beatles songs at first. The group was one of the most influential bands in music. However, despite how good they were, some doozies fell through the cracks and into their catalog. Here are 10 of the most pointless Beatles songs.

The Beatles | J. Wilds/Getty Images

10. ‘Til There Was You’

The Beatles should have never covered “Till There Was You.” The song is a show tune written by Meredith Willson. It appeared in his 1957 stage production, The Music Man, and its 1962 movie musical adaptation. However, for some reason, the Fab Four thought it was a good idea to cover. Their version is pointless because they already had great love songs. They didn’t need to cover a cheesy tune from a musical.

9. ‘Run For Your Life’

“Run For Your Life” is one of the most pointless Beatles songs, and John Lennon admitted it. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, John often said it was his least favorite Beatles song. He also called it a “throwaway.” Not to mention, the song’s subject matter is dark and creepy, making it one of the most hated Beatles songs. So, John and The Beatles wasted time recording a throwaway they knew was horrible.

8. ‘Yellow Submarine’

John and his songwriting partner, Paul McCartney, wrote this doozy for their drummer Ringo Starr. Most of Ringo’s songs were throwaways or pointless, like “Yellow Submarine.” The tune is like an annoying children’s song that is played repeatedly. It’s quite embarrassing to listen to.

7. ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

John knew how to make the saddest, most miserable Beatles songs, and “I’m Only Sleeping” is at the top. All the speaker does is moan about wanting to sleep away their life. It’s pointless. The speaker doesn’t want there to be a point to the song, either. All they want is sleep.

6. ‘Flying’

While the instrumental is pretty good, “Flying” is undoubtedly a throwaway. Sometimes short instrumentals add a bit of meat to an album, but not here. “Flying” is psychedelic but adds nothing to Magical Mystery Tour, one of The Beatles’ worst albums. Nothing could have saved it.

5. ‘Good Night’

“Good Night” is hard to listen to and, therefore, pointless. Ringo sings quite horribly against cheesy romantic strings. As a song without much substance and that closes out one of The Beatles’ better albums, “Good Night” should be much shorter. Almost as short as Abbey Road‘s “Her Majesty.”

4. ‘Why Don’t We Do It In the Road?’

On “Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?” The Beatles likely just wanted to jam, and something random came out. There’s literally nothing much to the lyrics; it’s just a repetition of “Why don’t we do it in the road?” and “No one will be watching us.” There’s nothing to the music, either. Paul’s singing is weird and unusual, and it’s all just pointless.

3. ‘Your Mother Should Know’

“Your Mother Should Know” is just as pointless as “Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?” The lyrics are repetitive and random. The tune greatly contributed to how bad Magical Mystery Tour was and still is today. There’s not much point in the film scene where the group sings the tune. It’s a random and strange Beatles version of old Hollywood.

2. ‘Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey’

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Money” is just as strange as most of the songs on this list, but at least the lyrics change a little. This is another throwaway John wrote during The Beatles’ stay in Rishikesh, India, at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram. John may have meditated a little too hard.

1. ‘Dig a Pony’

“Dig a Pony” is one of the weirdest Beatles songs, so it’s pointless. John didn’t like it either. He thought it was garbage. “Dig a Pony” definitely sounds like a filler with its nonsensical lyrics. By Let It Be, The Beatles didn’t really care about what they were recording, well, everyone except Paul.

The most pointless Beatles songs tend to be some of their fillers or throwaways. Some of them are regarded as garbage. Ultimately, The Beatles shouldn’t have wasted time recording any of the songs on this list. Maybe they would’ve recorded great songs with that time instead.