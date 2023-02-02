‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Is ‘Offended’ by Vannessa Doubting Her Wedding Plans, Says There’s ‘Underlying Jealousy’

The TLC reality show 1000-lb Best Friends has been an instant hit ever since it premiered. It seems that the drama just keeps getting better. The show revolves around four obese women as they embark on a journey to lose weight and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

As fans are well aware, cast member Meghan Crumpler is getting ready to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Jon Creager. Naturally, she looks for the support of her friends. However, in Season 2, castmate Vannessa Cross doubts Meghan’s wedding plans and says there’s “underlying jealousy.” Here’s what unfolded:

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Meghan Crumpler’s relationship with her fiancé Jon Creager

It’s always fun to get a closer look into the lives of our favorite reality stars. So, who exactly is the man who might become Crumpler’s husband?

Creager makes a few short appearances on 1000-lb Best Friends. But viewers don’t get to know him well. As InTouch reports, Creager works at the Cartersville Drug & Alcohol Testing Center in Cartersville, Georgia. He does post plenty of pictures of the two of them on social media. According to Crumpler, the two met “about 10 years ago playing video games online.” At the time, he lived in California.

At first, Crumpler was nervous about Creager discovering her weight issues. But one night when the two were chatting, she accidentally turned on the camera, and Creager was able to see her.

Her future fiance explained, “I love Meghan to the moon and back. She has such a kind, sweet heart.” Crumpler was ecstatic that Creager was still interested, and the two eventually got engaged in February 2021.

Meghan Crumpler took offense to Vannessa Cross doubting her wedding plans

As just about anyone knows, one of the best parts of having a wedding is including your closest friends on your special day. It seems like Crumpler wanted to do just that when she made the announcement that she is getting married.

Despite her excitement, one of her friends isn’t as supportive as she hoped. In Season 4, the two are at Cross’s house making smoothies, along with Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton, when Sutton proposes a toast to Crumpler. She holds up her smoothie and says, “To Meghan’s wedding.” Shockingly, Cross replies with, “Prayers it happens.”

An understandably offended Crumpler believes Cross is jealous. In her confessional, she expressed her feelings about the dig. Cross explained:

“I’m a little offended by that. There’s a little line of jealousy in Vannessa. I think Vannessa has struggles being alone at the moment. Well, when I was going through the whole weight loss, and she felt left behind, she was there, obviously, because she’s my best friend. But at the same token, there was some underlying jealousy there. I don’t hold it against her because I have jealousy too. But this wedding is happening and soon. I just want them to get on board with me.”

Meghan Crumpler and Jon Creager live with Tina Arnold and her husband

Fans know Crumpler and Creager are creating an awkward situation for Tina Arnold and her husband, Jon Arnold. The couple lives in Tina and Jon’s home, and things are getting cramped. In fact, the married couple really wants the engaged couple to find a place of their own since privacy is becoming an issue.

Monsters and Critics reports that Arnold’s husband threatened to leave if Crumpler and Creager didn’t move out! He’s completely done with not only the lack of privacy, but the lack of boundaries as well and feels that something needs to be done.