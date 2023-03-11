‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Tina Finally Tells Meghan She Has to Find Her Own Place

Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold’s friendship may have reached a breaking point. In the season 2 finale of TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends, Tina finally told Meghan that she would need to get her own place. Meghan didn’t exactly take the news well.

Tina Arnold puts off delivering a hard message in the ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 2 finale

Tina and Meghan aren’t just best friends. They’re also roommates. Currently, Meghan is living in Tina’s basement, along with her husband John, whom she married in the 1000-lb Best Friends season finale. Meghan seems perfectly comfortable starting her married life living in someone else’s house. But Tina’s husband Johnny has had enough. He’s told his wife that Meghan and John need to go.

Tina knew that Meghan wouldn’t be happy that she had to move, so she put off breaking the news until after Meghan’s wedding.

“I’ve got to tell Meghan that her and John have to move out,” Tina – who earlier admitted that she hated confrontation – said in a confessional. “I’m still not ready to have this conversation … I’m feeling torn right now between my husband and my best friend. But if I keep putting it off it’s only going to make things worse in my marriage.”

TLC star Meghan Crumpler is devastated when Tina tells her she needs to move

Now that she’s married, Meghan is ready to start a new chapter in her life.

“I really want to, like, nest,” she says in an interview. “I really want to take our room and make it our own.”

But when Meghan starts sharing her plans for updating her space with Tina, her friend stops her in her tracks. She and her husband have been going through a lot in their relationship, and to work through their issues, they need time “to just focus on us and our family,” Tina tells Meghan. “We need y’all to move out.”

Meghan immediately becomes emotional and angry.

“I feel like you don’t love me,” she says.

When Tina goes on to tell her friend she should leave “as soon as possible,” Meghan can’t contain her frustration.

“Fine. F*** it. I’ll leave now. I’m sick of this,” she says as she storms out of Tina’s kitchen. “It’s so f***ed up.”

In an interview, Meghan tells a producer that she understands that Tina “has to do what she has to do for her family’s sake.”

“But at the same time, I’m family too,” she adds.

Meghan and Tina’s living situation has been a storyline throughout the second season of 1000-lb Best Friends. At one point, the pair, along with John, Johnny, and Johnny and Tina’s kids, were sharing a hotel room after Tina’s house flooded. Many viewers felt Meghan was taking advantage of her friend. They felt she needed to grow up and get her own place. So, when Tina finally put her foot down and told Meghan she’d have to move out, they cheered.

“Cmon Megan, how can u expect to live with friends for so long? Try to understand that one of your best friends marriage is on the line. It’s time to grow up and move out on your own,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Tina it’s about time you said something you need to take care of yourself,” another wrote. “I was getting angry just watching her reaction.”

One viewer called Meghan’s response “childish and rude” and applauded Tina for having the “courage” to tell her friend she needed to get her own place.

“Meghan [is showing] who she really is,” they wrote, adding, “I hope she let her pack up and leave right then!!!!”

