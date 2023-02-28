‘1000-lb Sisters’: Amy Slaton Checks In With Dr. Proctor After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

Amy Slaton has a new bundle of joy. But how has her recent pregnancy affected her weight? In a teaser for the Feb. 28 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy checks in with Dr. Charles Procter and reveals how much she weighs after giving birth.

Amy has her first check-in with Dr. Proctor since giving birth. Tune in to #1000lbSisters Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/SGP9OsAy4J — TLC Network (@TLC) February 27, 2023

Amy had weight loss surgery shortly before getting pregnant with her first child. She and her husband Michael Haltermann welcomed their first baby, Gage, in November 2020. A little over a year later, she revealed she was expecting again. Baby No. 2, a boy named Glenn, arrived in July 2022.

One reason Amy wanted to lose weight was so that she could start a family. But have back-to-back pregnancies put her health at risk? During her first pregnancy, her sister Tammy worried that she might “reverse the surgery” by eating for two. And she faced potential complications related to her weight while pregnant with her second child.

In the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy has a virtual check-in with her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter. In a clip (via Twitter), he says he wants to come up with “game plan” to get her back on track with her weight loss. The first step? Getting on the scale.

Prior to her first pregnancy, Amy weighed 275 pounds, down from a pre-surgery weight of more than 400 pounds. Today, she weighs 281 pounds.

Dr. Charles Procter says Amy’s current weight is ‘quite remarkable’

Amy Slaton from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ TLC via YouTube

Amy admitted that she was “nervous” heading into the weigh-in.

“Since having the baby, I don’t know how much I’ve lost, how much I’ve gained,” she says. “I just hope that Dr. Proctor is not mad at me regardless of, whatever. Because I had two beautiful boys. Cut me a little bit of slack.”

Fortunately, Amy has nothing to worry about. Dr. Proctor seems pleased with how his patient is doing. However, he doesn’t want her to lose sight of the bigger goal.

“Two-eighty-one? OK,” he says. “The last time I saw you, you were 275. You’ve been through two pregnancies and you’re only up to 281. You’ve gained six pounds through all of that, which actually is quite remarkable. But it’s nowhere near where we could have been at this point.”

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star admits she’s struggling to say on track with her diet

Amy hasn’t gained a ton of weight. But as the mom of two young kids, she admits she’s struggling to stick to healthy eating habits.

“I’m not trying to make excuses, but now that I have Glenn, it’s really hard to get a moment to eat,” she says. “Whatever I can put in my mouth to satisfy me until I get done with the baby, that’s what I eat.”

