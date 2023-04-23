‘Chicago Fire’: Matt Casey’s Return Should Put a Definitive End to His Romance With Sylvie Brett

Ever since Matt Casey left Chicago Fire, fans have been wondering what his future holds. Casey, who is portrayed by actor Jesse Spencer, made the move to Portland, Oregon to take on a new job as a captain, and his absence left some unanswered questions. One of the best parts of Casey’s life was his relationship with Sylvie Brett, and when he returned to Chicago Fire for one episode, the character hinted that something could happen. However, Casey’s return should put a definitive end to his romance with Brett.

Fans have hoped for a reunion even after Casey’s exit

According to USA Today, Casey has some unfinished business in love, and that was apparent during his appearance in the April 5 episode. There was some visible heat between himself and ex-flame paramedic Brett, and her jaw practically dropped when Casey returned to Chicago. According to Spencer “That was a really rough call by Casey, just appearing. But things were happening really quickly.”

TV Insider reports that fans have been on the edge of their seats wondering if Casey’s brief return could mean that he and Brett are going to give their relationship another chance. According to showrunner Andrea Newman “There’s always the looming question of, was Casey the love of her life? And will that make it impossible to find that level of love again?”

Casey’s brief return suggested a reunion could happen

Spencer spoke about the tension between the former couple in the episode, saying that “Even though they’ve broken up, he still has a lot of love for the girl. I still wonder if that’s the real reason he came back: for her. The actor made sure to add that She’s in a relationship, and he’ll stand down. But he wants her to know he’s still there. He’s like the ghost of Christmas past.”

It was earlier this season that the former couple ended their relationship in a heart-wrenching telephone conversation, and Brett moved on to a relationship with Dylan, portrayed by actor Christopher Allen. Even so, when Casey suddenly returned, much to Brett’s surprise, there were some obvious moments between the two, such as eye contact during a meeting and a pretty intense hug.

One Chicago Center reports that when the couple broke up, they said that it was because they just couldn’t keep up with carrying on a long-distance relationship. It was obvious that there was still something between them, and according to Screenrant, it’s pretty uncertain how Casey’s love life is going in Oregon. At the time of their split, it was obvious to fans that the two were still in love, and it was up in the air as to what could possibly happen.

Casey’s return should put a definitive end to his romance with Brett

Although Casey and Brett were one of the most important couples on the show, his return should put a definitive end to the relationship. According to NBC, having them get back together doesn’t seem like the most sensible thing to do. Although fans were rooting for the couple, who, of course crossed paths during the reunion, Brett seems happy with her new relationship. She actually said of the new romance “Whatever happens, wherever this goes, I’m game.”

So, why should the return close the door on the relationship between Casey and Brett? It seems that it would be much better suited to give the two an ending rather than leave the door open. This way Brett has the chance to explore her new relationship and see where things go with Dylan, and Casey can go back to Oregon with a clearer picture in his mind of how he wants to move on and find a new love as well.