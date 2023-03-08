‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: New Photos Show Tammy Slaton Standing Unassisted After 300-Lb. Weight Loss

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton’s progress while in rehab. Tammy entered rehab at the beginning of the season at her highest weight ever and worked hard to attain her goal. In episode 8, she’s seen getting weight-loss surgery. And recent photos show Tammy standing unassisted beside Amy Slaton.

Tammy Slaton goes through weight-loss surgery in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Tammy Slaton’s family worried about her health at the beginning of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. The Slaton sister entered rehab at her highest weight and was immediately transferred to the hospital after breathing difficulties. This caused Tammy to then get serious about her weight-loss goals. After months of hard work, she got below 550 pounds and qualified for weight-loss surgery, much to the surprise of her friends and family.

Finally, in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 8, Tammy goes through with the surgery. She says how she’s extremely proud of her progress, and she can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“I’ve missed so much and I’m excited to have a new chance on life,” Tammy tells the camera. “Just being able to travel and sit in an actual car seat or in an airplane. Just get in an airplane. Hell, who knows, maybe get married and start my own family.”

New photos show her standing without any assistance

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 8 shows Tammy Slaton undergoing her weight-loss surgery. But the show lags behind reality. Tammy continued to lose weight after the surgery, and a photo posted to Facebook shows she can now stand on her own without any assistance.

The photo, reposted by The Sun, shows Tammy and Amy Slaton standing before a banner for the Southern Indiana Combat Production, a mixed martial arts production. Tammy and Amy hold a large champion belt in front of them. Amy’s wearing a floral skirt with black tights while Tammy’s wearing a striped long-sleeve shirt with matching striped shorts.

Fans were shocked to see Tammy stand independently without assistance from a walker.

“This is the first time I’ve seen Tammy stand and look like she’s actually OK to stand alone,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Good for her!!!”

“Good for Tammy,” another Reddit user reportedly wrote. “She’s made so much progress that she looks almost unrecognizable.”

How much weight has Tammy Slaton lost?

So, how much weight has Tammy Slaton lost so far?

Before her weight-loss surgery in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 8, Tammy went from 717 pounds to 534 pounds. She then was able to have her weight-loss surgery. According to The Sun, Tammy’s lost over 300 pounds total so far. She lost 183 pounds before surgery, which means she lost around 117 pounds after surgery.

It’s unclear how much weight Tammy plans to lose. Amy currently weighs around 275 pounds, and Tammy likely weighs around 417 pounds. If Tammy hopes to get down to what Amy weighs, she still has a long way to go.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

