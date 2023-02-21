‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: TLC Pays Amy Slaton More Than Tammy Slaton

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show Tammy and Amy Slaton’s lives. Tammy Slaton entered rehab at the beginning of the season at her highest weight as Amy Slaton prepared to have her second child. According to an insider, the sisters aren’t paid the same by the network.

How much do the Slaton sisters get paid? Amy Slaton makes more than Tammy Slaton

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Tammy and Amy Slaton have starred on 1000-Lb. Sisters for years. The two began the show seeking weight-loss surgery and treatment, and the show has chronicled their successes and failures. So far, fans have seen Amy undergo bariatric surgery and two pregnancies, and Tammy’s gone through significant bodily ups and downs. Finally, in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, Tammy qualified for bariatric surgery after going from 717 pounds to 534.

An insider told The Sun that Tammy Slaton makes between $2,000 and $3,000 per episode. Per season, this amounts to between $16,000 and $24,000. Tammy told her TikTok followers that fans can expect eight additional episodes of season 4, too, which means she’ll bring in earnings between $32,000 and $48,000.

As for Amy Slaton, she reportedly makes more money than Tammy because her two children, Gage and Glenn, have contracts with TLC. It’s unclear how much money TLC gives the two children, but it’s likely less than half of what Amy makes per episode. Even so, the boost in pay might be part of why Amy continues to focus her storyline on her life with her husband and kids.

The other stars on ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 get paid even less

While Tammy and Amy Slaton make at least a few thousand dollars for each episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, their co-stars make less. The source told The Sun that the Slaton sisters’ half-sister, Amanda Halterman, makes just $700 per episode. With this in mind, Michael Halterman, Chris Combs, and the other less-prevalent show stars likely make around this much per episode.

Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham, reportedly also signed on to continue filming with the show, though it’s unclear exactly how much TLC pays him. Tammy met Caleb at the Ohio rehab facility she stayed at before and after her weight-loss surgery. With Caleb on the show, he signed an agreement with TLC stating he won’t take any other commercial opportunities.

It’s unclear if the Slaton sisters will continue with the show in the future

Tammy and Amy Slaton started filming with TLC in 2020, and their future after 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 remains uncertain. A source told The Sun that the Slaton sisters aren’t happy with their minimal pay. They may seek other options, especially as their fan base grows.

Tammy seemed upset with the lack of information she could personally provide for fans due to her contract with TLC. She shared on TikTok that she wished she could tell her fans more about her bariatric surgery, weight loss, and marriage, but her contract prevented her from doing so. This could weigh on her decisions moving forward.

“I really wish I could talk about all the stuff that’s going on, like my weight, and my hair, and my clothes, and my marriage,” she explained. “I can’t. I’m still under contract.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

