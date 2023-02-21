‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Spent All of Her Show Money on Rehab

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 began with Tammy Slaton returning to rehab after hitting her highest weight — 717 pounds. The season shows Tammy’s weight-loss progress while at the Ohio facility, and she reportedly stayed at the rehab center for months after attaining weight-loss surgery. Here’s what a source claimed about Tammy spending all her show money on rehab.

Tammy Slaton entered rehab at the beginning of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Tammy Slaton from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

The beginning of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton heading back to rehab. The Slaton sister hit 717 pounds –her highest weight — and needed immediate transfer to the hospital. While at the hospital, she received an emergency tracheotomy to help her breathe, and she also explained that her body turned septic.

When she returned to rehab, Tammy knew she needed to reach her goal weight of 550 pounds to qualify for weight-loss surgery, so she got to work. Over a few months, her weight dropped to 534 pounds, impressing her family and doctors.

Tammy got bariatric surgery and spent several more months at the Ohio rehab facility to assist in recovery. “It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” a source told The Sun. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it. … She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn’t rejected her medications.”

She allegedly spent all of her show money on the rehab facility

Tammy Slaton has spent a lot of time at the Ohio rehab facility. The 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 star began her major weight loss there when she arrived at 717 pounds, and she stayed there for months following bariatric surgery. A source told The Sun that Tammy’s family “pushed” her to stay there longer for more assistance, too.

“She has a choice to leave and they’ve already heard that, but her family’s kind of just pushed her to stay there a little bit longer,” the source said. “She was supposed to come home in August after the surgery for a month and her release date was then supposed to be September 1, but they kept pushing it back.”

Unfortunately for Tammy, TLC allegedly didn’t help with the rehab costs. An insider told The Sun that most of the money she earned from the show went to paying off the 14 months she spent in rehab. TLC allegedly did not help to financially support Tammy during her extended stay at the facility. It’s unclear if the network helped pay for her bariatric surgery.

How much money does Tammy Slaton make from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4?

So, how much money does Tammy Slaton make from 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4? The insider told The Sun that Tammy brings in between $2,000 and $3,000 per episode of the show.

The first half of season 4 contains eight episodes, which means Tammy takes home between $16,000 and $24,000. TLC will continue filming another eight episodes for the next half of season 4, giving Tammy another $16,000 to $24,000. Tammy will likely take home between $32,000 and $48,000 for the entire season.

It’s unclear if the Slaton sisters will continue filming with TLC if the network continues to cover their health without helping with the costs.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

