‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton’s New Weight Out of Rehab

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 features Tammy Slaton heading to rehab after hitting her highest weight. Tammy worked with physicians and therapists to achieve her goal weight of 550 pounds to qualify for weight-loss surgery. Now, she has a new weight and is out of rehab. Here’s how much Tammy weighs now.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 star Tammy Slaton stayed in rehab after weight-loss surgery

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC Australia via YouTube

Tammy Slaton was over 700 pounds when she first entered rehab in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. She was transferred to the emergency room after she couldn’t breathe and received a tracheotomy. After receiving treatment for sepsis and her breathing issues, she returned to the rehab facility in Ohio to focus on her weight loss. Ultimately, Tammy hoped to get below 550 pounds to qualify for weight-loss surgery.

Midway through 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, Tammy told her doctor she reached 534 pounds. Her doctor then explained that she’d have to get the OK from her other healthcare providers before proceeding with bariatric surgery. Ultimately, Tammy attains the surgery; fans will see this later in the season.

Tammy stayed at the rehab center for months after weight-loss surgery so nurses could continue “monitoring Tammy and making sure she’s staying on her diet after the surgery,” a source shared with The Sun.

How much weight has Tammy Slaton lost?

With Tammy Slaton’s successful weight-loss surgery, how much weight has the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 lost? According to The Sun, Tammy now weighs a little over 400 pounds. Her starting weight at rehab was 717 pounds. In total, she’s lost over 300 pounds.

The Sun revealed that Tammy hasn’t been drinking, smoking, or vaping in nine months. A source shared with the publication that she’s now working on walking longer distances, as she can get up on her own and walk short distances. Tammy’s also working on driving, as she can sit comfortably in the front seat of a car without needing extra room.

In 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, Tammy’s entire family celebrated when she got under 550 pounds — and Amy even said she thinks Tammy will achieve more weight loss than she did.

“I’m so relieved that Tammy got approved for weight-loss surgery,” Amy said on the show. “Honestly, after her past failures, I really didn’t think she could do it. … She’s probably going to exceed my a** and I’m grateful for it. Ain’t no hard feelings on my part if she does. We’re just going to go from 1,000-lb. sisters to sexy sisters, b****es.”

Her husband plans to live with her in Kentucky post-rehab

Tammy Slaton reportedly left the rehab center in Ohio and is back in Kentucky. And it looks like her husband, Caleb Willingham, plans on moving in with her if he hasn’t already. Caleb and Tammy met at the Ohio rehab facility and had their wedding ceremony there.

“She began dating Caleb in rehab, and I’m so happy they met in person and were not dating online,” a source told The Sun. “They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.