‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton Needs Psych Evaluation Before Surgery

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s approval for weight-loss surgery. She met her goal weight and contacted the doctor to share the news. But her doctor alerted her that reaching a certain weight was only part of the process, as she still needed several other evaluations. Here’s what the show explained about Tammy’s psych evaluation and mental health.

When did Tammy Slaton get approved for weight-loss surgery?

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Tammy Slaton gets approved for weight-loss surgery in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5. The beginning of the season showed Tammy entering rehab at her highest weight ever — 717 pounds. After a scary hospital stint, she worked to lose nearly 200 pounds. She called her doctor once she reached 534 pounds to tell him the good news. This was 16 pounds under her goal weight.

All of the events surrounding Tammy’s weight loss happened at the end of summer 2022. A source told The Sun in November 2022 that Tammy had weight-loss surgery and was recovering well from the procedure.

“It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” the source shared. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it.” The insider also shared that Tammy remained in rehab well after the surgery so that the nurses could monitor her progress.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 shows she needs a psych evaluation before surgery

Tammy Slaton was elated to lose nearly 200 pounds in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. But she still had other processes to get through to achieve weight-loss surgery. When Tammy told Dr. Eric Smith that she got below her goal weight, he explained what else had to happen before surgery.

“Tammy’s excited because she feels like she’s reached that goal of a weight that I gave her, but that’s a small piece to it,” Dr. Smith told the cameras in episode 5. “We have other specialists and doctors that are involved.” He then mentioned that Tammy has to see a hematologist for her blood and someone who can give her a psych evaluation. “We’re going to need clearances from all those doctors,” he added. “Once I get the OK, we’ll set up surgery the next day.”

Later in the episode, Tammy’s family members also commented on the “hurdles” Tammy still has to overcome. “I’m sure a lung doctor is going to have to approve her and possibly a heart doctor, but psychological is going to be harder for her than the physical I believe,” Amanda Halterman told Amy Slaton.

Tammy Slaton has had difficulty talking to her therapist in the past

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5 shows Tammy Slaton talking to Dr. Eric Smith about her therapist, Dr. Connie Stapleton. Dr. Smith asked Tammy how she liked the therapist he chose for her, and Tammy says her therapist “seems cool,” and she likes talking to her.

“OK, good, because I also need that final documentation from your therapist,” the doctor said. “That’s kind of the final step.”

“For the past few months I started seeing my therapist privately, but it’s hard for me to talk to people,” Tammy admitted to the cameras in episode 5. “So, I don’t know if that’s gonna hold me back or not.”

In the past, Tammy mentioned she didn’t want to talk to Dr. Stapleton after a particularly rough week of weight gain. “I’m not really looking forward to the session,” Tammy said on the show. “I don’t like therapists. … I know my therapy is important, but it’s been a rough week. I gained 10 pounds …. I’m really not in the mood to talk to anybody.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

