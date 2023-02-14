‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Says She Was ‘Starving’ for Surgery Prep

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5 shows Tammy Slaton achieving her goal weight for bariatric surgery. The reality star entered rehab at her highest weight but lost nearly 200 pounds to get below 550 pounds. Recently, the star spoke to the media about her surgery — and she said she was “starving” to prep for gastric bypass.

Does Tammy Slaton ever have surgery? She’s approved in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5 shows Tammy Slaton below 550 pounds. She entered rehab at 717 pounds and lost almost 200 pounds to get to 534 pounds. Tammy told Dr. Eric Smith about her progress, and he was stunned by her weight loss. He also told Tammy that he wanted to approve her for weight-loss surgery, though she still had to get approval from his colleagues.

“I like the fact that Dr. Smith is proud of me,” Tammy says during the episode. “Honestly, without him, I couldn’t do this. I wouldn’t be here. I mean, he is, after all, the doctor to help find this place, sign the paperwork for me.”

Episode 5 shows Tammy’s doctor approving her for surgery, and she eventually goes through with it. An insider told The Sun that Tammy got gastric bypass at the end of summer 2022. “It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” the source shared. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it.”

She said she was ‘starving’ during surgery prep

Tammy Slaton hasn’t said much about her weight-loss surgery. But she recently spoke to Us Weekly about the events unfolding in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5.

“The process of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy,” she said. “I worked my butt off. I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

Tammy also mentioned that the gastric bypass recovery “wasn’t too hard,” though it involved learning how much food she could safely eat. She also keeps up with her exercise routine and receives a lot of support from her family members and husband, Caleb Willingham.

“We support each other wholeheartedly,” Tammy said of Caleb. “On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation. It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

Tammy Slaton said her contract with TLC prevents her from talking about her weight loss

Fans will continue to see Tammy Slaton on her journey to weight-loss surgery in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. But she likely won’t say much more about gastric bypass surgery, as she’s still under contract with TLC.

“I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that is going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, [and] my marriage. I can’t,” Tammy explained in a TikTok from rehab. “I’m still under contract. Season 4 is coming out.”

Tammy stated TLC plans on filming eight additional episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, too. This means there will be even more content regarding her weight loss for fans.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

