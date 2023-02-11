‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton’s Husband Will Move to Kentucky for Her

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show Tammy Slaton’s progress in rehab. When she first arrived in rehab, she was at the highest weight she’d ever been. But in episode 4, she debuted a new weight that makes her eligible for weight-loss surgery. And while staying at the facility, she met her now-husband, Caleb Willingham. A source said Caleb plans on moving to Kentucky for Tammy once they leave rehab. Here’s what’s going on.

How did Tammy Slaton meet her husband? The ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 star married Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | People via YouTube

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham met at Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

The beginning of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy entering the facility after complaining about not feeling well. Before she can spend too much time at the facility, she’s rushed to the hospital, where she then had a tracheotomy inserted to help her breathe. Once out of the hospital, she continued to spend time at Windsor Lane to reach her goal weight and qualify for bariatric surgery.

As for Caleb, he’s also at Windsor Lane for weight loss. A source told The Sun that the couple helps support each other through their difficulties.

“She began dating Caleb in rehab, and I’m so happy they met in person and were not dating online,” the source said. “They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

Caleb and Tammy tied the knot in November 2022, at the rehab facility.

Tammy Slaton’s husband plans on moving with her to Kentucky

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton’s wedding occurred at Windsor Lane in Ohio. But the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 couple reportedly isn’t staying there. A source told The Sun that Caleb plans on moving to Kentucky after rehab.

So, where does Tammy live now? The Sun reports Tammy moved out of the duplex she and Amy Slaton shared and into her own apartment roughly an hour outside Morganfield, Kentucky. Amy bought a new place in Kentucky for $37,000 when she moved out of the duplex. The inexpensive home boasts three bedrooms and one bath.

It’s unclear when Tammy and Caleb plan on moving in together. Tammy’s TikToks look like both she and Caleb are still residing at the rehab facility, as she chose to stay there for additional help after completing gastric bypass surgery.

Amy Slaton approves of Caleb Willingham

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 will likely show more of Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s blossoming romance. And Caleb has Amy Slaton’s approval.

“When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, ‘That’s good,'” Amy told E! News. “Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn’t motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations.”

When the couple finally said “I do,” Amy was happy to welcome another man into the family. “I’m just happy to have another brother!” she exclaimed.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

