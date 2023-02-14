‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy’s Doctor Reacts to Her Huge Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters has hit her goal weight for surgery, and her doctor couldn’t be more proud. The TLC star shares her big news with Dr. Eric Smith in a teaser for the Feb. 14 episode of the reality show.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton hit ‘rock bottom’

Tammy has been fighting to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery for years. But for a long time, her goal seemed out of reach. When she recently entered an Ohio rehab facility, she weighed more than she ever had – 717 pounds. Then, a serious health scare landed her in the hospital. When she came out of her medically-induced coma, she knew something had to change.

“I think me hitting my rock bottom has opened my eyes,” she said. “I have to get better. This is my last chance. I just don’t understand why God saved me again.”

Dr. Eric Smith reacts to Tammy’s weight loss

With her new attitude and the help of the team at the rehab center, Tammy began to lose weight. While she had some ups and down, she recently hit a major milestone.

Tammy needed to weigh 550 pounds or less before her doctors would even consider approving her for weight loss surgery. In the Feb. 7 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, she learned she’d reached her goal, with a little room to spare. When she stepped on the scale, she weighed 534 pounds. Tammy could hardly believe it.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said. “I’m 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

Now, it’s time to share her big news with her doctor.

“Where’s our weight?” Dr. Smith asks Tammy in a teaser for the upcoming episode (via Twitter).

“534,” Tammy replies with a smile.

“Wow, that is awesome,” he says.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star is one step closer to surgery

Thanks to her significant weight loss, Tammy is now one step closer to getting weight loss surgery. Smith is ready to help her move forward with that process.

“I’m going to set up all the appointments with the specialists,” he tells Tammy. “And if they say it’s OK, Tammy, you’re getting your surgery.”

While Tammy celebrates her recent weight loss, her sister Amy Slaton is preparing to give birth to her second child. She welcomes her new baby in the Feb. 14 episode. Though Amy had a high-risk pregnancy because of her weight, both she and her baby, who arrived via C-section, were healthy.

“I’m just so glad he’s here,” she says in a clip (via Instagram). “He’s just perfect … my heart is full.”

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

