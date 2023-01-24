Amy From ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Admits She’s ‘Disappointed’ She’s Having a Baby Boy

It’s a boy for TLC star Amy Slaton! The mom-to-be learned the sex of her baby in a teaser for the Jan. 24 episode of 1000-lb Sisters. But she couldn’t hide that she was a little disappointed to discover that she wasn’t having a girl.

TLC’s Amy Slaton learns she’s having another boy

Amy and Michael find out the sex of their second baby on the new episode of #1000lbSisters airing tomorrow at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/IJ7tppxCtx — TLC Network (@TLC) January 23, 2023

Amy and her husband Michael Halterman welcomed their first child, a boy named Gage, in November 2020. Roughly a year later, she got pregnant again. In a clip from the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters (via Twitter), Amy and Michael learn whether the new addition to their family will be a boy or a girl.

Amy admitted that she was nervous going into the ultrasound, especially because she had already decided that her second child would be her last.

“I really always wanted a boy and a girl,” she said. “Best of both worlds. And I’m getting older. I’m already high-risk. After this baby, I’m getting my tubes tied. This babymaker is closed.”

However, unfortunately for Amy, her dream of having a boy and a girl isn’t going to come true. She’s having another boy.

“I’m like this much disappointed,” Amy confessed in an interview, holding her hands apart. “But at the end of the day, if they’re healthy, that’s all that matters.”

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star’s doctor is worried about Amy’s high-risk pregnancy

Amy Slaton of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

During her prenatal checkup, Amy and her doctor also discussed her health and her diet. Amy’s OB-GYN, Dr. Cindy Basinksi, expressed concern that Amy got pregnant with her first child so soon after her weight loss surgery, and then got pregnant again not long after.

“Amy got pregnant way too soon after her weight loss surgery, and this put her at higher risk because of that,” she explained to a producer. “And now, Amy is pregnant again, and she is not at her ideal weight, once again, putting her in a high-risk pregnancy so she’ll have to be monitored very closely.”

Dr. Basinski was particularly concerned about Amy’s diet. She urged Amy to focus on eating more fruits and vegetables and cutting down on carbs. The doctor was worried that Amy’s diet might lead her to develop high blood pressure and preeclampsia. That would put both Amy and her baby at risk.

Amy says she just wants to be healthy for her baby

Dr. Basinski stressed the importance of staying healthy to Amy.

“The reality is, if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be around to take care of him,” she said. “So if you want to be here for Gage and for your baby, you will have to take care of yourself.”

In an interview, Amy admitted she was worried.

“The doctor has concerns with this baby because I’m already morbidly obese,” she said. “I don’t want anything to hurt my baby. So I have to get back on track with my weight loss. You about to see a whole new Amy.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.