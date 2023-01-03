‘1000-Lb Sisters’ in 2023: Where Amy and Tammy Slaton Live, Kids, Marital Status, and More Ahead of Season 4

Amy Halterman Slaton and Tammy Slaton will return to television this month with season 4 of their TLC series 1000-Lb Sisters. With the new season coming up, many fans have found a renewed interest in the Slaton Sisters’ lives. That’s why we’re sharing an update on Tammy and Amy, including where they’re living in 2023, who is married, who has kids, and details about 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4. Here’s everything you need to know about the Slaton Sisters.

Amy Slaton Halterman and Tammy Willingham | TLC

‘1000-Lb Sisters’: Where do they live in 2023?

When 1000-Lb Sisters started, Amy and Tammy shared a duplex home in Dixon, Kentucky. Amy lived next door to Tammy with her husband, Michael Halterman, which allowed her to care for Tammy and help with daily activities.

In recent seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy and Michael moved out of the duplex and into their own home in Morganfield, Kentucky. According to In Touch Weekly, the couple purchased the 1,584-square-foot property for $37,000.

As for Tammy, she appears to be still living in a nursing home, based on her TikTok posts. She entered the facility early in 2022 due to carbon monoxide poisoning and pneumonia.

Are the ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ still alive in 2023?

Yes, both Tammy and Amy Slaton are still alive in 2023. Their brother Chris Combs and sister Misty Slaton are also still alive at publication.

There was some confusion about a death in the Slaton Family after their stepfather Robert “Frank” Rednour died in January 2021, with some fans thinking the 1000-Lb Sisters’ brother died. However, the Slaton Sisters and their siblings are still alive.

Amy from ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ has two kids

Amy and Michael welcomed their first son Gage on Nov. 10, 2020. Two years later on July 5, 2022, the family welcomed Glenn Allen Halterman. He was born via C-section and weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces at birth.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy and Michael said in a statement shared with TLC. “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

Michael and Amy’s family recently got even bigger with the addition of Daisy Mae, a two-and-a-half-year-old Chihuahua Pomeranian. The Slaton Family dog Little Bit died in April 2022. She was 22 years old.

When is ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ coming back on?

Good news, 1000-Lb Sisters fans! You don’t have to wait much longer for the new season of the TLC series. Amy and Tammy Slaton will return in new episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters on Jan. 17, 2023 with the premiere “The Sweet and Sour Life.”

According to the episode description, the season 4 premiere will touch on Tammy’s recovery in rehab and a “big surprise” from Amy. The new season could touch on Tammy’s wedding. She married Caleb Willingham at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gidsonburg, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The new season will also give an update on Chris, who is “desperate to qualify for skin removal surgery” (via Variety).

Tune in to 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 on TLC beginning Jan. 17.