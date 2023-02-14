‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Shares Her Workouts

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s journey to weight-loss surgery approval. She loses nearly 200 pounds from the beginning of the season to episode 5, leaving Dr. Eric Smith shocked. Now, she’s opening up about post-surgery life. Here’s what Tammy said about her workouts after undergoing bariatric surgery.

Has Tammy Slaton lost any weight? She’s approved for surgery in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Tammy Slaton went through significant weight loss before she was approved for bariatric surgery in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Episode 5 of the season shows she went from her highest weight, 717 pounds, to 534 pounds. Dr. Eric Smith told Tammy he was incredibly proud of her progress, though she still had more steps before surgery approval.

“Tammy’s excited because she feels like she’s reached that goal of a weight that I gave her, but that’s a small piece to it,” Dr. Smith said. “We have other specialists and doctors that are involved …. We’re going to need clearances from all those doctors. Once I get the OK, we’ll set up surgery the next day.”

Ultimately, Tammy gained approval for surgery. She had weight loss surgery at the end of the summer of 2022. Fans keeping up with Tammy on TikTok noticed she visibly lost weight through the beginning of 2023.

She shared the workouts she does post-surgery

Tammy Slaton recently spoke to Us Weekly about her life after weight-loss surgery. The 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 star said recovery involved learning how much she could safely eat now. And she also maintained her workout regimen.

“I like chair exercises, lifting weights, running the bike, and walking,” Tammy explained.

Tammy had difficulty walking in the past, especially when she was at a higher weight. “At rehab, I was walking around a lot, but now my knees have started hurting me, and my oxygen level drops, and when it drops I get dizzy, so it’s hard for me to move around as much as I want to,” Tammy explained in a past season of the series.

Some fans may wonder if she’ll go back to swimming. Past seasons showed Tammy loved to swim, making her feel “weightless.”

“She’s flopping arms around, she’s kicking her legs, she’s flopping her a** around, she’s doing it all,” Tammy’s in-house nurse,Tisa, said. “And she floats! Like a butterfly! I thought she was going to fly away.”

An insider said Tammy Slaton went through a ‘really tough’ recovery for the first few days

Tammy Slaton told Us Weekly that recovering from weight-loss surgery “wasn’t too hard.” But an insider told The Sun that Tammy had difficulty with the after-surgery process.

“It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” the insider said. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it. … She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn’t rejected her medications. She’s been like standing and stuff, but she’s not able to for prolonged amounts of time. Tammy has been able to walk short distances.”

TLC will likely cover Tammy’s life post-surgery in new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Tammy told her TikTok followers that TLC has eight additional episodes planned for the season, making the season a total of 16 episodes.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.