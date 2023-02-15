‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Thinks Tammy Slaton’s Weight Loss Will ‘Exceed’ Hers

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton. Tammy is finally approved for weight-loss surgery, and her family can’t believe her progress in rehab. Here’s what Amy said about Tammy potentially losing more weight than she did once Tammy undergoes gastric bypass.

How much weight has Tammy Slaton lost in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4?

The beginning of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton being admitted to the emergency room after she couldn’t breathe. She was at her highest weight to date — 717 pounds — when she entered rehab. She had to get to 550 pounds for weight-loss surgery approval, and her time at rehab had many ups and downs.

In episode 4, Tammy revealed she got below her goal weight of 550 pounds. And in episode 5 of the season, she shared with her doctor that her new weight was 534 pounds. From the start of her rehab stint to her latest doctor visit, she lost 183 pounds.

“I guess the big question that I want to know is where’s our weight,” Dr. Eric Smith asked Tammy during a video call.

“It’s under 550,” Tammy excitedly told her doctor. “It’s 534.”

Tammy’s weight loss left Dr. Smith “speechless” from her progress. “When I first met Tammy, she was way far away from ever getting here,” he told the cameras. “And I’m just really excited for her that she’s finally got to this point where she did this.”

Amy Slaton said she believes her sister’s weight loss may ‘exceed’ her own

Tammy Slaton’s progress in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 made Amy Slaton reflect on both of their changing bodies. Amy told the cameras in episode 5 that she thinks Tammy might exceed her weight loss.

“I’m so relieved that Tammy got approved for weight-loss surgery,” Amy said. “Honestly, after her past failures, I really didn’t think she could do it. … She’s probably going to exceed my a** and I’m grateful for it. Ain’t no hard feelings on my part if she does. We’re just going to go from 1,000-lb. sisters to sexy sisters, b****es.”

Amy already had weight loss surgery. She weighed 406 pounds in season 1, and by season 3, she got her weight down to 275. During Amy’s first pregnancy, she weighed 288 pounds and struggled to get her weight below 250 after giving birth.

Tammy Slaton went through with gastric bypass surgery

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton gaining approval for gastric bypass surgery. Now that months have passed since the filming of the season, Tammy went through with it.

“It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” a source told The Sun regarding the surgery. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it.”

Tammy stayed in rehab after the surgery so the nurses could monitor her progress. “She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn’t rejected her medications,” the source added. ” … She has drastically lost weight compared to what she used to be like. I’m super impressed with her.”

Tammy has yet to give details on her weight-loss surgery to her Instagram and TikTok followers, as she’s still under contract with TLC.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

