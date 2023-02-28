‘1923’ Season 1 Ending Explained and What It Means for the Dutton Family

The 1923 Season 1 finale featured a dramatic ending for the Dutton family. Spencer and Alex ran into even more trouble on their voyage to Montana. Meanwhile, Teonna reunited with her father, and Donald Whitfield put his plan to take over the Dutton Ranch into action.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 1923 Season 1 finale.]

Helen Mirren as Cara and Harrison Ford as Jacob in the ‘1923’ Season 1 finale | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Spencer and Alex are separated after a duel with the Earl of Sussex goes awry in the ‘1923’ Season 1 finale

In the 1923 Season 1 finale, Alex and Spencer board a much safer ship than the capsized tugboat. Unfortunately, it is the same ship that Alex’s ex-fiance Arthur is boarding.

When Arthur spots Alex and Spencer dancing in the main hall, he loses it and challenges Spencer to a duel. Spencer is reluctant to fight, but when Arthur pulls a gun, he ends up throwing the Earl of Sussex overboard.

When no one will speak up that Spencer acted in self-defense, he gets put in the brig. Luckily, Alex’s friend Jennifer eventually testifies to the truth of what happened. Spencer won’t be handed over to authorities, but the Prince in succession orders him to be taken to port via dinghy without his wife.

Alex races to the edge of the ship in time to see Spencer on a dinghy headed for the shore. She yells for her husband to meet her in Bozeman, Montana. The 1923 season 1 finale left fans on an unexpected cliffhanger. Spencer can likely get back to the States without any issue, but will Arthur’s family continue to try to detain Alex? Knowing this couple, they will likely do anything they can to reunite.

Teonna, Runs His Horse, and Pete head for a Comanche reservation

There’s finally a ray of hope in Teonna Rainwater’s story during the 1923 Season 1 finale. After Hank’s death, she is reunited with her father, Runs His Horse, and meets Hank’s son, Pete. The trio decides to head south to a Comanche reservation where they might find safety.

Teonna also finds a love interest in Pete, and not even her father will stop her from pursuing him. 1923 fans have likely discerned by now that Thomas Rainwater of Yellowstone is a descendant of Teonna. We may now know who the patriarch of that family will be. Unfortunately, the men hunting Teonna plan to head the group off at the Comanche reservation, so there is more trouble in store.

Elizabeth suffers a miscarriage — Is Alex pregnant in the ‘1923’ Season 1 finale?

The 1923 Season 1 finale adds more information about the potential Dutton family tree. This episode seemingly confirms that Kevin Costner’s John Dutton hails from Spencer and Alex’s line. Elizabeth suffers a miscarriage, and the odds of her getting pregnant again after being shot in the abdomen seem low.

“We take what life gives us. That’s all we can do.” #1923TV pic.twitter.com/FhVKQRzuME — 1923 Official (@1923official) February 28, 2023

Alex, however, could very likely be pregnant. Onboard their ocean liner, Alex appears to suffer from motion sickness, but it might actually be morning sickness. She also mentions “starting a family” in her conversation with Jennifer.

Finally, Alex doesn’t do anything too drastic to try to reach Spencer’s dinghy, meaning she is probably already aware of her pregnancy. Now the future of the Dutton family relies even more heavily on Spencer reaching Montanta in season 2.

Donald Whitfield could take everything the Dutton family holds dear

Though Banner Creighton has been a problem for the Dutton family, Donald Whitfield is the most dangerous threat. In the 1923 Season 1 finale, he finally makes his most villainous move — Whitfield pays the Dutton Ranch’s property taxes.

If he isn’t repaid by the end of the year, the ranch belongs to him. As Cara puts it, there may be nothing left to fight for if Spencer doesn’t get home soon.

All episodes of 1923 are currently streaming on Paramount+.