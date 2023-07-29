2 Podcasts to Listen to if You Want to Learn About the 2 Other Long Island Serial Killers

Rex Heuermann, a New York City architect, stands accused of being the Long Island Serial Killer. The crimes committed by the serial killer are not the first of its kind on Long Island. Two other serial killers were captured in the area in previous decades.

The shocking arrest of Rex Heuermann, a New York City architect, last week seemingly ended one of Long Island’s biggest mysteries. Heuermann is accused of several murders associated with a serial killer dubbed the Long Island Serial Killer. Heuermann’s arrest is shocking, but his background isn’t the most surprising aspect of the case. More surprising is the fact that he’s not the first serial killer to call Long Island home. In fact, Heuermann is one of three killers who lived and operated in the small and quaint bedroom communities of Long Island in the last four decades. All three of the killers targeted sex workers. If you want to learn more about the other Long Island serial killers, these two podcasts are exactly what you are looking for.

Who are the other Long Island Serial Killers, and where are they now?

While Rex Heuermann is the most recent serial killer arrested on Long Island, he is not the first. Two other serial killers were active in the area in the 1980s and 1990s. Joel Rifkin is among the most notorious serial killers of all time. Rifkin was active from 1989 until 1993. His arrest came after New York State Trooper observed a pickup truck without a license plate. Rifkin was pulled over, and police found the body of his latest victim in the truck bed. Rifkin is believed to be responsible for anywhere between 9 and 17 murders. He is now housed at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Robert Shulman was arrested for the deaths of five women in 1996. Shulman, a postal worker, killed at least five women, one of whom remains unidentified, during a five-year period. Shulman reportedly canvassed Queens looking for sex workers. After the murders, the depraved killer dismembered his victims. He disposed of their bodies in different areas, likely hoping to avoid detection.

While Shulman lived in Hicksville, NY, a town in Nassau County, his victims were often discovered well away from Long Island. Two of Shulman’s victims were found in Yonkers, New York, a city in Westchester County, some 35 miles northwest of Hicksville. Another body was found in Medford, New York, a Long Island town 30 miles east of Hicksville. One victim was dumped in Brooklyn, while another was found in Melville, New York. Shulman’s brother, Barry Shulman, was arrested for aiding his brother in his crimes. He served just two years behind bars. Robert Shulman died in prison in 2006.

Joel Rifkin terrorized Long Island in the 1980s and 1990s

Rifkin’s murders are some of the most infamous crimes in New York City’s history. So notorious, in fact, that there is a plethora of information on the serial killer, and his name was part of a plotline on Seinfeld. While there is plenty of information on Rifkin, one podcast episode about the serial killer stands out.

Joel Rifkin | John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Last Podcast on the Left dedicated a two-part series to Rifkin’s killing spree. The in-depth episodes touch on everything from Rifkin’s early life to his daily routine and the bizarre circumstances around his arrest. If you are looking to learn about Rifkin’s notorious murder spree, this is the podcast that will catch you up quickly.

Robert Shulman also operated in and around Long Island in the 1990s

Because of the infamy associated with Rifkin, more podcast episodes are connected to his crimes. Still, Shulman’s murders have been covered. To get an in-depth understanding of Shulman and his unique case, Murder Dictionary is the right podcast to check out.

In the episode “New York: Robert Shulman,” the host of Murder Dictionary takes listeners into Shulman’s upbringing, killings, and eventual capture. The podcast explains what happened and, maybe, why by delving into Shulman’s complicated and strange family dynamic, including his connection to his brothers.

The latest Long Island serial killer is currently being held at Suffolk County Correctional Facility. There is no word on when a potential trial could begin.