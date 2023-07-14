Actor Billy Baldwin may have grown up with the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer and is pretty 'shocked.'

“Shocked” was actor Billy Baldwin’s reaction to learning that he grew up with someone who possibly became a serial killer. The identity of the Gilgo Beach serial killer was possibly revealed and it turns out that Baldwin was classmates with Rex Heuermann.

William ‘Billy’ Baldwin |Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Baldwin shared Heuermann’s mugshot on Instagram. He captioned it with, “Shocked to learn this morning that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann.” Adding, “Berner High School, Massapequa, New York, Class of 1981.”

“Married, two kids, architect. ‘Average guy… quiet, family man.’ Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.

23andMe strikes again???”

Billy Baldwin and his brothers grew up where the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer would strike

The Gilgo Beach murders was a 2010 cold case when at least 10 different sets of human remains were discovered but the case was never solved. No arrests were made until July 14, 2023, when Heuermann was taken into custody. County Executive Steve Bellone said the arrest is “a major, major step forward … to bring closure to these families and to bring justice to the victims in this case,” CNN reports.

Gilgo Beach is an area in suburban Long Island, near where Billy Baldwin and his famous brothers were raised.

Currently, investigators have not revealed how many murders they believe Heuermann committed. The case has puzzled investigators since the first set of remains of a woman were discovered.

Another one of Billy Baldwin’s classmates recalled Rex Heuermann was ‘troubled’

Baldwin was shocked that Heuermann could be the Gilgo Beach serial killer. But Heuermann’s neighbor, Richard Harmon said his daughter knew Heuermann from school.

He told WABC-TV that his daughter told him, “I went to school with him, we rode the bus together if it was that person he was a drug addict in high school,”

Harmon added, “It’s a shocker, it’s a real eye-opener. 21 years, this is the worst case I’ve ever seen.” He also shared with WABC that he didn’t personally know Heuermann. but I got a text this morning at 6:15 that they found the suspect for the murders,” he said.

Neighbor Matthew Waterhouse told NBC that Heuermann was a loner. “I don’t think he was necessarily suspicious,” the 23-year-old said about Heuermann.

“They always seemed a bit odd because they never really talked to anyone and their house was way more run down than every other house on the block,” he shared. “They were like super closed off. I don’t think anyone on our block had a relationship with them.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shared in a statement via CNBC: “The day has finally come.”

Adding in another unrelated news briefing: “Hopefully after further news is unveiled today the answer will be yes, yes, the day has finally come when someone so deprived, depraved of heart, would kill individuals, innocent individuals in the prime of their young lives, is finally brought to justice.”