3 Documentaries and Podcasts That Will Get You up to Date on the Long Island Serial Killer Case

Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the Long Island Serial Killer case. The case has gripped the true crime community since 2010 when the bodies of several women, a man and a toddler were discovered near a Long Island beach.

A suspect in the Long Island Serial Killer case is in custody. The arrest comes more than 10 years after police discovered several bodies in a marsh close to an exclusive beachside enclave in New York. The arrest of a New York City architect brings more questions than answers to the case, though. While the arrest is fresh, discussions about the case and potential suspects are not. We’ve collected one documentary and two podcasts you’ll want to check out before an eventual trial.

Police arrest a suspect in the Long Island serial killer case

On June 14, News 12 Long Island announced a 59-year-old architect named Rex Heuermann had been arrested in connection with the deaths of three women. All three bodies were found in a marsh near Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. According to the news outlet, Heuermann may be charged with more crimes. Several other bodies were found in the same area.

Heuermann is a Massapequa Park, New York native. Until his arrest, he lived in the quiet Long Island neighborhood with his wife and children. Police have not announced when they might file additional charges. Each charge could result in life in prison. Heuermann has pled not guilty. Heuermann is being held without bail.

‘The Killing Season’ focuses on the Long Island Serial Killer

While there is plenty of information online about the Long Island Serial Killer, several shows have also made it easy to get current on the situation. The Killing Season, a 2016 A&E docuseries, did an expert job of delving into the mysterious case of the Long Island Serial Killer. While the series appeared to start out looking specifically at the LISK case, it also branched out to explore other instances of missing sex workers and their potential connection to a serial killer.

A&E was not the only network to broach the topic of LISK and other serial killers that seem to target sex workers and other marginalized groups. Netflix crafted a fictionalized movie based on the Long Island Serial Killer case. The 2020 flick, Lost Girls, used elements of the true crime story to create a gripping drama.

Two podcasts take a deep dive into the case

A suspect might now be in custody in connection with the Gilgo Beach murderers, but there has been a ton of investigative work to get from the discovery of the bodies to an arrest. Two different podcasts have heavily covered the investigation. LISK and discovery+’s Unraveled.

Newspaper articles about the Long Island Serial Killer | Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images

LISK released its first episode in 2020. Over dozens of episodes, the podcast’s host, Chris Mass, walks listeners through the initial discovery of remains and the suspicious death that led investigators to a literal killing field.

Unraveled takes a deeper dive into the investigation. Specifically, the podcasters dive into the suspects that investigators looked at since the investigation began. Unraveled premiered in January 2021. Discovery+ released a documentary of the same name the same year. Heuermann’s name is brand new to the case.