2023 Grammy Awards: Record of the Year Winner Ricky Reed on His Song Making Process

On Feb. 5, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Lizzo‘s song “About D*** Time” won Record of the Year, one of the most prestigious categories of the night. In the virtual media center, Showbiz Cheat Sheet interviewed Ricky Reed, one of the producers of “About D*** Time.”

Ricky Reed | Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

How Grammy winner Ricky Reed approaches collaborations

After “About D*** Time” won Record of the Year, Reed made his way to the press room to speak with reporters. From the virtual media center, Showbiz asked Reed about his collaboration process and how it differs by song.

To answer the question, Reed used the analogy of hosting a “dinner party” to get his point across.

“I mean, it’s interesting, right? Because… If you’re throwing, think about it like this, if you’re throwing an intimate dinner party. You’re going to sort of do the same thing no matter who the guests are. You want people to feel safe, to feel open where they can be themselves,” said Reed.

He continued, “But also everybody’s different. So maybe you might invite some different people to this party or that. You might have a drink you might know somebody likes or an instrument or whatever it is. But at the end of the day, it’s about making artists, fellow songwriters, collaborators all feel safe, happy, energized, and vulnerable. And then we can write what I think are the important songs.”

What is ‘About D*** Time’ about?

Lizzo released “About D*** Time” on April 14, 2022, as a single for her album Special. She went on to release Special on July 15, 2022.

With the song, Lizzo wanted to release music that would uplift people after the trauma of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The singer spoke of her intended message for the song in her acceptance speech for winning Record of the Year.

“Oh, I’ve been so down and under pressure/ I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah/ Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be/ Uh, b****, I might be better/ Turn up the music, turn down the lights/ I got a feelin’/ I’m gon’ be alright/ Okay, alright/ It’s about d*** time/ Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be okay/ Okay, alright/ It’s about d*** time,” Lizzo sings in the song.

This was not Ricky Reed’s first Grammy Award

In his career, Reed has collaborated with Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Meghan Trainor, and more. He won his first Grammy Award in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his work on Lizzo’s album Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Reed won Album of the Year for his work on Batiste’s album We Are. His win for “About D*** Time” marks his first time winning Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The list of nominees for Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards can be viewed below.

2023 Record of the Year nominees:

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock,” Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Music fans can view the complete list of 2023 Grammy Awards winners here.