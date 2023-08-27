'Sister Wives' fans are tuning into season 18 of the series now, but we are looking forward to the future. We think plenty of clues suggest the current season won't be the reality show's last.

Sister Wives fans have spent years debating whether or not additional seasons of the series will be made. When Christine Brown left her family behind in season 17, many viewers assumed the show about a plural family was over. Now, season 18 is airing, and while it might seem like a natural place to end things, there are a few clues that it absolutely won’t be the show’s last. We’ve collected all the clues that suggest more seasons are to come.

Christine was filming a few months ago, but the footage obviously was not for this season

Christine Brown moved to Utah in 2021 following her divorce from Kody. Since then, she’s been updating fans about her life via social media. In November 2022, she gushed about having the camera crew in her new Utah abode for the first time. Fans assumed the mother of six was filming scenes for season 18 of Sister Wives.

Now that the season is officially underway, it’s obvious that the footage captured in Christine’s home in late 2022 won’t appear in season 18 of the series. Considering the timeline being followed, that footage will probably appear in season 19, assuming TLC opts to air additional installments of the popular reality TV show. Season 18’s opener offered viewers footage from late 2021. Since additional filming was taking place, it seems obvious that the network is committed to the series.

A lot more has happened to the Brown family since this season’s footage was captured

Season 18 of Sister Wives is still dealing with the fallout from Christine and Kody’s divorce. While that drama is certainly still interesting to Sister Wives fans, there is plenty more to cover. Janelle Brown’s decision to separate from Kody will appear in season 18. Still, the true fallout from her decision likely won’t appear until later seasons of the show.

The same can be said for Meri’s decision to leave her marriage behind and move on to Utah. While Meri has been a bit of a ghost in recent seasons, we think TLC may be planning a season focused around her big move from Flagstaff to Parowan, Utah. That move occurred this year. Given the timeline, the storyline probably won’t appear until season 19 or, potentially, season 20 of Sister Wives.

Kody and Robyn have hinted at drama in their marriage

The cast of Sister Wives has sat down for interviews in the lead-up to season 18. Robyn called her marriage “hell” while speaking with People. Kody has been open and honest about how polygamy no longer works for him. The interviews might be a strategic push to drum up interest in further seasons of the series.

After all, Robyn and Kody’s marital issues have rarely come up in the show. The fact that the duo are talking about them now feels like they could be setting the stage for something big. The content of these interviews may fuel additional seasons. For now, only time will tell.

Season 18 premiered on Aug. 20, so we are just getting started. There is no word on how many episodes will be included in the season. If past seasons are any indication, viewers will get to tune in to Sister Wives for the next three or four months.