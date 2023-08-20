‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Missing Early Streaming Access to Episodes Following discovery+ Merger With Max

'Sister Wives' viewers woke early to check in on the Brown family. The season 18 premiere should have been available on multiple streaming platforms, but it was not. Why isn't early access to episodes an option right now?

It’s Sunday, Aug. 20, and Sister Wives fans have spent the last several weeks gearing up for a new season of the controversial reality TV show. Many viewers expected to sign into discovery+ or Max to watch the season premiere before its 10 pm timeslot on TLC. While that was a possibility last season, it isn’t any longer, at least not right now. Early access to atleast the season premiere of Sister Wives has been denied to streaming customers.

In previous seasons ‘Sister Wives’ was released on streaming platforms ahead of its network timeslot

Discovery+ subscribers had early access to Sister Wives episodes in previous seasons. For many subscribers, Sunday mornings were reserved for a quick watch of the episode as the sun rose. Many of those viewers scurried over to Reddit and social media to discuss the events of the episode. The early morning Sister Wives chatter was particularly robust.

The forums have fallen quiet this morning. Sister Wives streaming fans have had their early access to episodes revoked. At least the season premiere isn’t available early. It looks like fans will need to wait until 10 pm, when the episode airs on the network, to access it via streaming platforms.

Why isn’t ‘Sister Wives’ available early this season?

Neither TLC, discovery+, nor Max has made an announcement regarding early access to season 18 episodes of Sister Wives. Still, many viewers woke this morning to find that the season premiere episode was unavailable on their preferred streaming platform. As the morning progresses, it seems less and less likely that the season premiere will be made available before it airs on TLC. So why is this happening? While we can’t offer a definitive answer, the release model may have changed now that discovery+ and HBO Max have merged. The merger took place earlier this year after season 17 of Sister Wives wrapped.

While we wait to see what Kody Brown and his former family are up to this season, we have some information about what to expect. Ahead of the season premiere, TLC has provided episode synopsis for the first two episodes. The season premiere, “No Such Thing as Free Lunch,” will focus on the remaining Brown wives navigating holiday planning. The episode will also feature a meet-up between Kody and his now ex-wife, Christine Brown. A cordial conversation doesn’t seem to be on the menu.

According to the network-provided synopsis, episode 2, which will air on Aug. 27, seems more lowkey. “Thanks for Nothing” will delve into Kody’s past. The episode will also follow Aurora Brown on her ear-piercing journey and feature a chat about the family between Paedon Brown and his mother. Paedon Brown, who has been sharing details of his family’s life on TikTok for over a year, has not officially appeared on the show in several seasons. Given that fact, his sudden reemergence is interesting. Aside from that, the episode sounds pretty bland.

The rest of season 18 will likely focus on both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown leaving their plural marriages. There is no word on how many episodes season 18 of Sister Wives will include.