‘Sister Wives’: Not Everyone Has Given Christine Brown Their Blessing on Her Engagement

After separating from Kody Brown after spending nearly three decades in a spiritual union with him, Christine Brown will finally enter into a legal marriage. The Sister Wives star is over the moon about her new relationship with David Woolley, a Utah contractor she introduced to her fans a few months ago. Fans are thrilled for her, too. The Brown family appears to have more mixed emotions. Some members of the polygamist group are happy for the mother of six, while others have opted not to share their thoughts at all. According to sources, at least one family member doesn’t approve of Christine Brown’s warp-speed engagement.

Janelle Brown was among the first people to congratulate Christine Brown

When Christine announced her new relationship on Instagram, rumors began to swirl that Janelle Brown didn’t approve of the pairing. Those rumors turned out to be false. Janelle was one of the first people to congratulate Christine on her engagement.

Janelle commented on Christine’s announcement and later shared the announcement in her own Instagram Stories, with a sticker reading “Happy!” Her enthusiastic buy-in debunked rumors that she didn’t think Christine should remarry.

Christine and Janelle were sister wives for decades before Christine left Kody in 2021. Janelle soon followed, announcing her separation from Kody a little more than a year later. While the former sister wives once had a lukewarm relationship, their friendship developed when the Brown family moved to Arizona in 2018. They’ve remained close despite living eight hours apart.

The rest of the ‘Sister Wives’ cast has stayed quiet

While Janelle was one of the first people to gush over Christine’s upcoming marriage, the rest of the Sister Wives cast have opted not to acknowledge the change in Christine’s relationship status. Shortly after Christine announced her engagement, Meri Brown posted about boundaries but never mentioned Christine. Meri and Christine no longer have a relationship, despite being friends and then sister wives for three decades.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have opted not to make a statement about the engagement, either. Kody and Robyn remain legally wed and are seemingly happy enough together. The couple, however, shies away from social media and hasn’t posted in months. In fact, Kody’s last two posts came more than a year apart. Both posts on Instagram were to announce the end of his relationships. Robyn Brown hasn’t posted on Instagram since 2019.

A few of Christine Brown’s kids have given her their blessing

Most of Christine Brown’s kids are on board with her relationship with Woolley. Ysabel Brown and Gwendlyn Brown have both expressed positive thoughts about their mother’s new relationship. Mykelti Padron also appears happy about the paring and recently commented about wanting to spend more time with Woolley’s adult children.

Paedon Brown, Christine, and Kody’s only son, takes a different stance than his sisters. The Utah resident and TikToker isn’t interested in extending his support to his mother. He has actively spoken out against how quickly she moved on from her troubled marriage to Kody. A source spoke to the U.S. Sun about the situation. The insider, who was not named, alleges that Paedon is not supportive of Christine’s upcoming nuptials. Paedon stated on social media that he questioned his mother on how quickly she moved on even before she announced her engagement.

Despite Paedon’s feelings, Christine’s plans to wed are progressing nicely. She took to Instagram shortly after announcing her engagement to ask for vendor recommendations. Later, it was revealed that she and Woolley had purchased a home together.