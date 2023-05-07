Filming Rumors Hints at How Future ‘Sister Wives’ Seasons Will Move Forward After The Brown Family Breakups

We have a lot to learn about the upcoming season of Sister Wives, but we know the reality TV series about a polygamist family will look vastly different than when the show premiered in 2010. When the series began, Kody Brown had four wives. Now, the former polygamist has one wife and three exes. Those three exes are no longer committed to Kody but certainly appear to be committed to the continuation of Sister Wives. Filming rumors hint at exactly how the series will move forward following the dramatic dismantling of the family. TLC seems interested in splitting filming among multiple locations

Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, and Meri Brown | TLC

Christine Brown revealed that she’s filming in her Utah home

Christine Brown left Kody Brown in 2021 and embarked on an independent life. Season 17 of Sister Wives focused on Kody and Christine untangling their lives, but the cameras stopped rolling when Christine left Flagstaff.

A new season is forthcoming, and Christine has already hinted at how things will work. The TV personality took to Instagram several months back to reveal that the TLC camera crew was filming at her house in Utah for the first time. Based on the hint, the divorce and Christine’s journey toward a new love will be heavily featured moving forward.

Meri Brown appears to have moved with TLC cameras in tow, too

Christine Brown isn’t the only one who appears to be filming in a brand-new location. Meri Brown, who announced her divorce from Kody Brown in January, recently left Arizona, too. As we previously reported, Meri changed her business address and left her rental in Flagstaff to set down roots in Parowan, Utah. She owns a small bed and breakfast in the town.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

According to several sources, Meri, along with Kody Brown, were spotted with a U-Haul in Parowan, and according to locals, a camera crew wasn’t too far behind. It’s largely assumed TLC filmed Meri’s move for Sister Wives. However, it’s unclear when that footage may appear on the show. TLC tends to film footage far in advance of its airdate. It’s possible Meri’s move won’t appear in the upcoming season of the series. Nevertheless, it seems like it’ll show up at some point.

Still, the filming rumors hint at how the network plans to handle the Brown family’s dramatic dismantling. It will just film the family in their separate locations and focus on which bonds remain intact and which were destroyed for good.

Spinoffs aren’t in the cards right now, but more ‘Sister Wives’ seasons are

Season 17 of Sister Wives was, by far, the best yet. The drama surrounding Christine Brown’s divorce hooked viewers quickly, and the mother of six emerged as a fan favorite. For months, some fans have insisted they’d like to see a spinoff featuring Christine and Janelle Brown. Janelle, Kody’s second wife, announced her separation during the season 17 tell-all episodes. Despite fan interest, a spinoff isn’t in the cards. At least not yet.

Recently, Chris Poole and Howard Lee sat down with Variety to discuss the future of Sister Wives. Both agree that while spinoffs are possible down the road, everything fans could want to see from the Browns will be covered on Sister Wives. For now, there are no plans for spinoffs, and it looks like TLC is heavily committed to following the Browns on Sister Wives for the foreseeable future. Poole serves as the showrunner for Sister Wives. Lee is the president of Discovery Networks and TLC.