And Just Like That... season 2 has officially returned. While just two episodes have been released so far, they feel promising. Season 2 might recapture some of 'Sex and the City's' magic.

Max dropped the first two episodes of And Just Like That… season 2 on June 22. The reboot’s inaugural season was incredibly successful for the streaming service provider but received plenty of criticism from fans. While fans awaited the arrival of season 2, the cast and crew tried to convince fans that they had been heard and season 2 would look and feel a bit more like the original Sex and the City. After watching the first two episodes, we must say that while it isn’t Sex and the City, And Just Like That… season 2 is off to a good start. The team behind the series has seemingly addressed these three major fan complaints.

Che Diaz feels more relatable

Che Diaz received the majority of hate from Sex and the City fans during season 1 of the reboot. The non-binary comedian and podcaster, swooped in and started a romance with Miranda Hobbes. No matter what, viewers were going to hate Che for breaking up Miranda and Steve Brady, but there was more to the hate than that. Fans argued that Che didn’t feel realistic, was obnoxious, and lacked depth.

Apparently, Michael Patrick King, the showrunner, has heard fans. Season 2 of And Just Like That… delves deeper into Che Diaz and develops the character. They are showing Miranda their insecurities and being vulnerable for the first time. While Che isn’t beloved by fans, most agree that they are far more relatable in the first two episodes of season 2. We’ll see what happens moving forward. If the trend continues, Che may be likable by the end of the second season.

Carrie Bradshaw finally seems to be having some fun

Season 1 of And Just Like That… felt heavy. It’s understandable. The storyline was tragic, and the entirety of the season focused on Carrie Bradshaw’s grief over the loss of Mr. Big. While death and loss are subject matters that should be more openly discussed, the heavy nature of the theme left And Just Like That… feeling very different from the original series. The reboot’s first season was missing the fun and light feeling of Sex and the City.

Now it has been a year since Mr. Big died. Carrie is finding her stride again, and she feels lighter and more fun than she did in season 1. Dare we say the original Carrie is coming back? While Carrie’s personality was still a bit more muted than it was in her younger years, we think the next several episodes will see her blossom a bit more into her old self, and we look forward to it.

‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 has found more for the new characters to do

Season 1 of And Just Like That… introduced several new characters. That was a good thing, but it could have been executed better. When the first season drew to a close, some viewers were left wondering exactly why so many new people were introduced. The introduction of Nya Wallace, LTW, Seema Patel, and Che Diaz felt a bit shallow. Their individual stories were only partially developed by the end of the first season. The reboot’s sophomore season is changing that.

LTW, Nya, Carrie and Charlotte | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Seema and LTW, in particular, have been integrated into the group more organically, bringing their drama to the group dynamic. Nya, who remains separate from the the group as Miranda hangs out in Los Angeles is getting an interesting storyline of her own. By the end of the premiere, Nya was ready to kick her husband, Andre, to the curb, and we are here to see her live her best life.