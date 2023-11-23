4 Classic Thanksgiving Episodes You Should Watch to Celebrate the Holiday This Year

There are many good things to say about TV shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some of the best sitcoms aired during the period, and they did several things well. We love the holiday episodes served up during the TV era. Several shows brought amazing classic Thanksgiving episodes to viewers, many of whom …

There are many good things to say about TV shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some of the best sitcoms aired during the period, and they did several things well. We love the holiday episodes served up during the TV era. Several shows brought amazing classic Thanksgiving episodes to viewers, many of whom were looking for an escape before, during, and after the holidays. We’ve picked out four classic Thanksgiving episodes you should watch this year.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ always served up solid holiday episodes

Everybody Loves Raymond was a show that was made for holiday episodes. The holidays, especially Thanksgiving, really highlighted the dysfunctional family dynamics of the Barones. While the series had many great Thanksgiving offerings, we think “No Fat” is a classic.

American actress Doris Roberts (center, as Marie Barone) separates actors Peter Boyle (as Frank Barone) and Ray Romano (as Ray Barone) in a scene from an episode of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ entitiled ‘The Letter,’ Los Angeles, California, 1996. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

In the season 3 episode, Marie Barone decides to forgo traditional Thanksgiving offerings to serve up healthier options to her family. The results could have been better, but things really went sideways when Raymond had an entire holiday feast delivered to the wrong house.

‘Friends’ had nine classic Thanksgiving episodes, but one was better than the rest

Friends fans know just how classic the Thanksgiving episodes were. To be fair, there isn’t a bad one in the bunch. Still, some episodes are better than others. If you must pick just one of the nine to watch this Thanksgiving, the season five episode, “The One With All the Thanksgivings,” should be prioritized.

In the episode, the gang reminisces about past Thanksgivings they’ve spent, and fans get to see how Chandler and Monica’s unlikely romance started. It all began when Chandler was just a guest at the Gellers’ house, characterized as “the boy who hates Thanksgiving.” The episode also includes multiple people wearing turkeys. You can’t possibly miss that this year.

‘Gilmore Girls’ fans can enjoy the season 3 Thanksgiving episode

A list of fall episodes would not be complete without the mention of Gilmore Girls. Everything about the series, which aired from 2000 until 2007, feels like fall. One episode is better than any other if you want to celebrate Thanksgiving in Stars Hollow.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore | Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Gilmore Girls fans, and even those who have never seen the show before, will surely enjoy the season 3 episode, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving.” In the episode, Rory and Lorelai Gilmore commit to four separate Thanksgiving events. The duo insisted they had been training for such a day all their lives. They quickly learned they were no match for four sit-down dinners.

Heading back to NYC with ‘Gossip Girl’ is a great way to cap off the holiday

Gossip Girl might not seem like a series that would celebrate Thanksgiving, but each year, the series, focused on teens at an elite prep school, served up a holiday episode. The show’s season one Thanksgiving episode is the one to watch, though.

In the season one episode, “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!” fans are treated to flashbacks. The episode gives viewers insight into Blair and Serena’s origin stories and explains Lily and Rufus’ background. It isn’t just a classic Thanksgiving episode. It offers a lot of insight into the show’s characters.