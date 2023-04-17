4 ‘Fixer Upper’ Fails That Chip and Joanna Gaines Never Wanted Fans to See

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ empire in the world of home design is a testament to their creativity and passion. After their rise to fame in Fixer Upper, the couple has expanded their brand to include a wide range of product lines and ventures.

While there are many things that contributed to their success, Chip and Joanna’s design skills have made them household names. Their renovations consistently strike a balance between comfort and sophistication, creating welcoming spaces that are also stylish.

But as successful as they are, the Fixer Upper stars have experienced their share of disappointments. From excessive use of reclaimed wood to unsightly window frame décor, here are 4 Fixer Upper fails that Chip and Joanna never wanted fans to see.

‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines | Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Clint Harp’s home in season 1 was missing an actual fireplace

Fixer Upper fans may remember back in season 1, episode 5 when Chip and Joanna added a vintage fireplace mantel to their friend Clint Harp’s home.

The only problem with their grand design is that the home did not have an actual fireplace. To make up for it, the couple hung baskets in their place, which appeared to contain a few bird nests.

While this unconventional decor choice may not be for everyone, it added a unique touch to the home’s design. It also showcased the hosts’ creativity and willingness to take risks, even when they don’t pay off.

Excessive reclaimed wood failed to impress on the ‘Fixer Upper’ Season 2 premiere

Chip and Joanna have never shied away from using recycled lumber in their projects. But they may have taken things a little too far in the opening episode of season 2 of Fixer Upper.

Fans may recall the abundance of reclaimed wood used in the renovation of the small farmhouse. From accent walls to bookcases, the home was overflowing with rustic charm.

However, some may argue that the use of wood in the kitchen was a bit over-the-top, with even the stove hood being adorned with the material.

While it adds a unique touch to the space, some viewers questioned its practicality and flammability.

Window frame art was a bit too much in season 2, episode 9

In the world of home design, there are always trends that push the boundaries of traditional decor. However, one of those design trends featured on Fixer Upper left some viewers scratching their heads.

In season 2, episode 9, Chip and Joanna decided to hang a window frame as wall art. The use of window frames as decorative elements, complete with Mason jars filled with flowers and fake birds, proved a bit too much for even the most ardent fans of the shabby chic aesthetic.

While the look may appeal to some, others found it overwhelming and unnecessary.

A pastel bedroom from season 1, episode 3 of ‘Fixer Upper’ was deemed a fail

Chip and Joanna are known for their colorful and bold designs, but their bedroom project in episode 3, season 1, of Fixer Upper was definitely questionable.

In this renovation, the couple opted to go with a pastel color palette and minimal contrast. The decision was very bland, to say the least, and viewers quickly wondered if maintenance would be a challenge.

Most of Chip and Joanna’s later designs include fun pops of color to liven things up. This particular bedroom, however, went out of its way to be bland, with pastel colors and little contrast throughout.