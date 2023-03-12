5 Best ‘Gunsmoke’ Season 1 Episodes, According to IMDb

The first season of Gunsmoke brought the popular radio show to television screens across the country on CBS. It initially remained fairly close to its original iteration before it started to move in its own direction. Nevertheless, Gunsmoke became the most popular show on television, initially starting with episodes from season 1 in 1955. Here are the top 5 best-rated episodes, according to users on IMDb.

Episode 1: ‘Matt Gets It’

James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The first Gunsmoke episodes performed rather well with audiences who became longtime fans. “Matt Gets It” was the first to ever air on Sept. 10, 1955, earning an impressive 8.2 score.

“Matt Gets It” follows U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) after taking what appears to be a potentially fatal wound while attempting to arrest a talented gunfighter named Dan Grat (Paul Richards). The antagonist continues to cause havoc around Dodge City, but Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) saves his life. The marshal refuses to back down, challenging Dan once again to keep the peace.

Episode 27: ‘Cooter’

Episode 27, called “Cooter,” was the next highest-rated Gunsmoke episode with an 8.3. It first aired on May 19, 1956.

Matt brings gambler Ben Sissle (Vinton Hayworth) into the spotlight for cheating the system. Meanwhile, tries to exact revenge on the marshal via a brain-damaged man named Cooter Smith (Strother Martin). Ben gives him a firearm, informing him that Matt challenged him to a gunfight to the death.

Episode 28: ‘The Killer’

The following episode, “The Killer,” earned the same score of 8.3, but with a higher number of submitted ratings. The episode came out on May 26, 1956.

An uncontrollable murderer is roaming Dodge City and egging on gunfights with cowboys, farmers, and others that he knows has no chance of surviving. Matt is willing to do anything to stop these killings from continuing, even if it means putting his own life on the line.

Episode 26: ‘Hack Prine’

Out of all of season 1’s episodes, Gunsmoke episode 26, “Hack Prine,” was is the second-highest ranked with an 8.4 rating. It debuted on May 12, 1956.

Matt is far from Dodge City without a horse while pursuing a man named Lee Timble (Hal Baylor) for murder. Lee’s brother, Dolph (George D. Wallace), swears that he’ll set him free. Meanwhile, an old friend of Matt’s named Hack Prine (Leo Gordon) makes an entrance into Dodge City for a job. Little do they realize, Hack’s new kill order is for Matt.

Episode 35: ‘The Guitar’

The highest episode from the show’s first outing is Gunsmoke Season 1 Episode 35, “The Guitar.” It scored an 8.5 rating on IMDb, which aired on July 21, 1956.

Weed Pindle (Aaron Spelling) is a friendly face in Dodge City, known for his guitar-playing talents. However, he’s about to have to fear for his life when word gets out which division he fought in within the Union Army. As a result, a group of cowboys band together to try and kill him.