5 Classic Vampire Movies to Watch Before ‘Renfield,’ Where to Watch Them

Vampire movies go back over 100 years, offering audiences a wide assortment of different takes on the mythical creatures. From horror to comedy, and a delightful blend between the two, these blood-sucking creatures have remained a part of mainstream cinema for many years. The fantastical horror comedy Renfield brings a new twist to the Dracula and Renfield relationship, but here are five vampire movies to check out along with it and where you can watch them.

‘Dracula’ (1931)

The original 1931 Dracula is one of the classic Universal Horror movie monsters, making the titular character one of the most iconic images when it comes to vampire movies. Bela Lugosi played Dracula, a vampire who’s looking to move from his home in Transylvania to England to prey upon innocent victims, including a man’s beautiful fiancée.

Dracula is available to rent via digital stores, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

‘Nosferatu’ (1922 & 1979)

Nosferatu is the first of all vampire movies, enjoying its original release in 1922. It tells the story of a vampire called Count Orlock (Max Schreck), who preys on the wife of his real estate agent. He seeks to bring unspeakable horrors to their town. It’s an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. It was remade by Werner Herzog in 1979, which some audiences prefer, making it worth recommending together.

Nosferatu (1922) is streaming on The Criterion Channel, Tubi, Kanopy, Redbox, and The Roku Channel. Additionally, it’s available to rent via digital stores, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

Meanwhile, the 1979 remake is available to stream on Peacock, The Criterion Channel, Tubi, Kanopy, Redbox, Shudder, and Pluto TV. It’s also available to rent via digital stores, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

‘Fright Night’ (1985)

When it comes to vampire movies, 1985’s Fright Night is an essential camp classic. William Ragsdale played teenage Charley Brewster, who becomes convinced that his new, reclusive neighbor (Chris Sarandon) is actually a vampire. However, nobody believes him, so he turns to a washed-up television vampire killer named Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall).

Fright Night is now playing on Pluto TV. It’s also available to rent via digital stores, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

‘From Dusk till Dawn’ (1996)

Seth Gecko (George Clooney) and his loose-cannon brother, Richard (Quentin Tarantino), fled from the scene of a bank robbery. They kidnap a preacher and his children to sneak into Mexico to find freedom. They end up at a topless bar, but they soon realize that they happened upon the headquarters of a gang of vicious vampires.

From Dusk till Dawn is available to stream now on HBO Max. It’s also available to rent via digital stores, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992)

Count Dracula (Gary Oldman) is an ancient vampire who seeks out a young lawyer’s fiancée after discovering that she looks identical to his dead wife. As a result, he traps the innocent man to bring his terror to London to find her.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is available to rent via digital stores, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

There are many other vampire movies to consider when looking back on the sub-genre ahead of Renfield. However, these are five classics that range from the seriousness of Nosferatu to the camp of Fright Night. Renfield embraces its roots in horror, comedy, and action, which also tips its hat to the likes of powerhouses, such as Near Dark, Interview With the Vampire, and Lost Boys.