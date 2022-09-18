5 Shows Like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to Binge Now

The Handmaid’s Tale hit viewers like a dystopian storm. And for many fans, its nightmarish effects remain. The TV series invaded our minds, making us think about all kinds of what-ifs. If you can’t get enough of this sci-fi drama, check out these shows like The Handmaid’s Tale.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 is now streaming on Hulu

Filming of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15, 2019 | Calla Kessler for The Washington Post via Getty Images

“The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was the United States,” IMDb explains. Faced with a declining birth rate, the regime forces the few remaining fertile women into sexual servitude. One of them, Offred, played by the Emmy-winning Elisabeth Moss, “is determined to survive the terrifying world she lives in and find the daughter that was taken from her.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu original series based on the book by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The show, which premiered in 2017, is in its fifth season, following Offred (aka June) as she continues seeking freedom and her child. As viewers follow June’s journey, they also learn about the people of Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale has earned critical acclaim. The series has won eight Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

If you’re looking to fill your TV viewing time between episodes of season 5, give these five titles a try.

‘Outlander’ (2014–present)

Outlander tells the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945. While on a walk in the Scottish countryside, Randall touches a mysterious large stone and is whisked away to 1743. Her life is immediately threatened, and she must figure out how to survive in this era. She takes up with local Highlanders. She’s forced to marry the young Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser to stay protected from the English.

If you like the strong female protagonist in The Handmaid’s Tale and sudden plot switches, you’ll probably love Outlander.

It’s currently in its sixth season and available on Starz. The first five seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

‘Black Mirror’ (2011–2019)

Black Mirror is a good pick if you love short stories. This anthology series tells a new tale with each episode. Expect sinister plots, horror, dystopian settings, and nightmare fodder. Each episode is set in a different reality, with the characters fighting various types of technology. It asks the question of how these various forms of technology are affecting us, especially in a negative way. The satire is intense.

Like The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror makes you think about the rate at which humanity is degrading and what could happen in the future.

Watch all six seasons of Black Mirror on Netflix.

‘The Man in the High Castle’ (2015–2019)

The Man in the High Castle gets a bit personal for Americans — it asks the question of what would happen if the Axis powers defeated the Allies in World War II. While The Handmaid’s Tale spins a dystopian tale of the present, The Man in the High Castle takes a look at a dystopian alternate past.

This nightmarish America is dominated by Nazi Germany on the East Coast and Imperial Japan on the West Coast. In this world, a young woman discovers a mysterious film that could hold the truth and the secret to overturning the totalitarian powers.

All four seasons of The Man in the High Castle are available on Prime Video.

‘The 100’ (2014–2020)

The 100 takes place nearly a century after a nuclear apocalypse destroyed civilization. The survivors have been living on a spaceship that’s become overcrowded, so they send 100 young prisoners back to Earth to see if it can sustain life. Despite treacherous conditions, more prisoners live than expected, and they embark on a mission to survive the desolate world left behind.

The 100 is based less on possible reality than The Handmaid’s Tale, but the story is just as intriguing. All seven seasons are streaming on Netflix.

‘Alias Grace’ (2017)

Alias Grace is an excellent series for viewers who want to stay in the mind of Margaret Atwood. Like The Handmaid’s Tale, this miniseries is based on one of the lauded author’s books.

Alias Grace tells the story of Grace Marks, a housemaid and Irish immigrant in 18th-century Canada, imprisoned for murder for the past 15 years. A psychiatrist visits the prison to determine whether Marks is innocent or guilty. The show follows her story as she retells it to the doctor. The question, however, is whether she’s telling the truth.

Catch Alias Grace on Netflix.

