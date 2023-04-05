5 Video Game Movies Pre-2000s

Video game movies typically get a bad rap, as they try to strike a balance between exploring their narratives and catering to the fans of a given franchise. The move from one medium to the next can be a challenging one, but more recent additions to the sub-genre found success with titles such as Pokémon Detective Pikachu. There are more video game movies hitting the silver screen in recent years, so here’s a look at pre-2000s flicks.

‘Mortal Kombat’ (1995)

L-R: François Petit as Sub-Zero and Robin Shou as Liu Kang | New Line Cinema

A group of unlikely heroes pulled from all around the planet join together to participate in the ominous Mortal Kombat tournament. They’ll have to use all of their fighting prowess if they hope to survive this fight to the death. The tournament determines the fate of Earth, as malevolent forces try to take it over.

Mortal Kombat hit theaters in 1995, which adapted the original 1992 game, although it also made use of some elements from 1993’s Mortal Kombat II. It divided critics, who saw the value in its fight sequences, but acknowledged that the screenplay, acting, and a change of tone from the video games hindered the film from its full potential.

‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’ (1997)

Emperor Shao-Kahn (Brian Thompson) is the mythical ruler of Outworld, who uses a portal that opens up between the Outerworld and Earth. He brings his most powerful allies along with him to dominate the two realms and combine them into one for him to rule forever. A group of Earth’s mightiest warriors must combine forces to keep that from happening.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is the sequel that hit the silver screen in 1997. It primarily serves as an adaptation of 1995’s Mortal Kombat 3, but it didn’t even receive the mixed criticism of its predecessor. Critics and audiences alike slammed the film, although it found a cult following that enjoys its campy qualities.

‘Pokémon: The First Movie’ (1998)

Scientists are working on a genetically-engineered Pokémon with the use of cloning technology. However, nothing turns out quite as planned. Humans attempt to adapt the DNA of the legendary Pokémon called Mew into Mewtwo, but he comes with a very different attitude and set of goals. The results are disastrous, threatening many lives.

Pokémon: The First Movie earned praise in Japan, but U.S. film critics didn’t have the same appreciation for it. The film infuses anti-violence messaging along with some shockingly emotional moments that took many fans by surprise. At the time of writing, there are over 20 Pokémon movies, but it all started with the 1998 animated movie.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie’ (1996)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Martin Burke) teams up with his sidekicks named Tails (Lainie Frasier) and Knuckles the Echidna (Bill Wise) in order to deal with the intimidating and evil Metal Robotnik. The Robot Generator was sabotaged, which puts Planet Freedom in grave danger. The trio will have to work together to put a stop to the plan.

Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie was originally released as a two-part OVA in 1996 before it was combined to make a full-length feature film. There are several other video game movies in the franchise, including both animated and live-action. However, this particular installment delivers nostalgia, strong animation, and entertaining action sequences.

‘Tekken: The Motion Picture’ (1998)

Never forget that the OG 1998 Tekken movie slaps. I remember begging my Dad to buy me the VHS from the PX. I still have it and it holds a special place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/nLveczqtFW — Krystina Arielle (@KrystinaArielle) March 20, 2022

A wide assortment of classic Tekken characters faces off against one another in the Iron Fist tournament. There, fighters at the very top of their game compete in a gladiatorial arena. They range from assassins to respectable champions, but they all have something to prove.

Tekken: The Motion Picture is a loose adaptation of the first game that first appeared in arcades in 1994. However, it also pulls from aspects of 1995’sTekken 2, and 1997’s Tekken 3. It earned mixed reviews upon its release.