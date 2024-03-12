'McBee Family Dynasty' premiered on March 11 on Peacock and USA Network. The reality TV series came about after on of Steve McBee's sons appeared on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'

Peacock and USA Network are ready to introduce reality TV fans to a brand new family. On The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, fans will get an in-depth look at the life of a ranching family. The series is being called the real-life Yellowstone. While it makes sense that a show about a ranching family would be developed, The McBees aren’t the only successful ranchers in the country. So, why were they tasked with sharing their lives with the world? Apparently, the idea for the show only took root after a family member appeared on a dating show. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer helped the McBee family get their show.

What is ‘The McBee Dynasty’ about?

The McBee Dynasty is a docuseries that follows the McBee family. The McBees are a ranching family from Gallatin, Missouri. The family, including patriarch Steve and his sons, Steven Jr., Brayden, Jesse, and Cole McBee, might be dedicated to the same business cause, but there is plenty of family drama. The cameras caught it all.

Steven McBee Jr., Cole McBee | Emerson Miller/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Season 1 of McBee Dynasty will cover a potentially lucrative business deal for the family business. According to USA, the deal could turn the company into a $1 Billion payday or ruin the family farm. Business dealings aren’t the only issues fans will see play out on TV. The series will also heavily feature family angst and the McBee men’s love lives.

Steve Jr.’s love life will be of interest to fans who caught him on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the show that helped the family snag their new series. After the series, Steve Jr. waffled between two women that he met on the series. It appears he’s still with the original winner, Calah Anderson.

The series will be available to stream on Peacock starting March 11. The premiere will also air on USA at 11 pm on March 11.

The series came about after Steven McBee Jr. appeared on ‘Joe Millionaire’

In a chat with TV Insider, Steve McBee revealed exactly how the idea for the show came about. Steve told the publication that his son’s involvement in Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer got the ball rolling. He said that the production company involved with Steven Jr.’s season of Joe Millionaire was at the ranch filming scenes for the series when they noted the family seemed to have an interesting dynamic.

Steve McBee | Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images

After Steven Jr.’s time on reality TV ended, they began talking with different production companies about a family reality show. Steve said they ultimately spoke with multiple companies before sticking with Jeff Jenkins Productions.

Jeff Jenkins Productions has close ties to streaming service providers and has produced several popular reality TV series. The company is responsible for Bling Empire, Bling Empire New York, and My Unorthodox Life. They were not the company that developed Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.