Aaron Judge Sets Down Roots in New York City, Snags Exclusive Apartment

The MLB season is officially in full swing. One New York Yankee is making moves on the field and in the real estate game. Aaron Judge, the Yankees slugger who reignited national interest in baseball with his historic home run record run last season, is officially setting down roots, and he’s doing it in New York City. According to reports, Aaron Judge snagged an exclusive Manhattan apartment with breathtaking river views.

Aaron Judge Purchases Manhattan penthouse

Aaron Judge committed to the New York Yankees and is now committing to Manhattan. According to the New York Post, Judge just laid out a ton of cash to live in The Cortland, an ultra-luxury residence in Chelsea. While there is no official word on how much Judge paid for his slice of New York City, an insider told the publication that a private buyer recently claimed two units on the building’s 22nd floor. The anonymous buyer purchased the units for $40 million. Presumably, it was Aaron Judge who purchased the apartment.

The Cortland is a brand-new condominium building that offers high-net-worth residents every comfort they can dream of. There are 144 units in the ultra-exclusive building. Located on West 22nd Street, each unit in the Cortland is outfitted with high-end finishes and has sweeping views of the Hudson River and Chelsea, with some units offering some of the largest private outdoor spaces in New York City.

The luxury condominium building is not short on amenities, either. The building has an expansive playroom for its littlest residents and a 75-foot lap pool in its state-of-the-art fitness center. A full-time staff, on-site parking, and a screening room are additional amenities residents can enjoy.

Aaron Judge’s New York Yankees contract ensures he can easily afford his new pad

If anyone can afford the pricy digs, it’s Judge. The Yankees slugger signed a nine-year, $360 million deal with the team in the off-season. The signing came after Judge had previously turned down a contract extension that would have earned him $230 million.

Aaron Judge | Ron Schwane/Getty Images

According to Yahoo! Sports, Judge’s contract, which shakes out to $40 million per year, makes him the highest-paid position player in the MLB. Another power hitter, Mike Trout, earns around $37 million yearly. Only New York Mets pitchers, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander, will earn more in 2023. The pitching duo will each make over $43 million for the 2023 season.

Judge isn’t the only Yankee to score some new digs in recent years

While Judge’s Manhattan apartment purchase is the latest large real estate purchase by members of the Yankees, it’s not the first. Shortly after signing with the New York Yankees in 2019, pitcher Gerrit Cole plunked down more than $5 million on a new home.

Gerrit Cole | Elsa/Getty Images

Cole decided to forgo the hustle and bustle of the city, though. He purchased an expansive home in Greenwich, Connecticut. According to Realtor, the house has plenty of room for the family to grow. It has almost 9,000 square feet of living space, a huge backyard, and a modern pool. Cole shares the home with his wife, Amy Crawford, and their two sons, Caden and Everett Cole.